A small home showcases understated elegance

Home is the number one investment by most families. In today’s time, being able to call a house your own is simply satisfying already. But for every dedicated homeowner there is, how can you call it your own? To style and create the atmosphere personally for your family is the way to do it! Do you love the ambiance of nature – vast space of greenery, surrounded by other earthy elements? If you’re down for some resort vibes, this ideabook is for you! Today we’ll be featuring a modern single storey house exuding class and elegance. See below this white, beautifully decorated house boasting of a landscaped garden, and swimming pool to match your relaxing lifestyle!
The house, looking from the façade itself, is beautiful and eye-catching. Nothing can be classier than pairing off layers of bold white walls with neutral shade textured tiles, and then surrounded by large glass windows. This home exhibits nothing but elegance, topped off with the beauty of its rich green garden around the house. Growing trees in a row is also advisable, making the atmosphere fresher, and thus, provide shade for hanging out! Add some pebbles and stones to intensify the earthy elements and feel to it!
The harmony between the light colors of white and green gives a cool and refreshing atmosphere to the whole area. It makes you feel as if in a vacation! Also, notice that the garden around the house is not just flat to the ground; several ornamental plants grazed the background which adds style and creativity to the overall look of the house. Remember, you can always make the house look quite interesting!
Sustaining a wide and lush garden such as this can be quite expensive and a little tedious; but it offers a lot of advantages. By the open grass,kids can freely run around and play while adults chat on the sides—might as well provide an outdoor dining area! You can also hold parties, gatherings with friends and families or even go for a simple BBQ dinner at night when you have this abundant outdoor space. You can also grow a few trees not just to add in style and design, but to create a healthier environment for your family.
Be ready to relax at any time you want. There are some moments that we want to have the pool to ourselves or when you just want to chill, in private. If you can, put a nice swimming pool at your house. It will also add a fun recreational environment for your family. It will also look even good if your house has a beautiful balcony to match. After swimming, you can go sunbathing as well! Just add some table and chairs, and there you have it, a new go-to hang out is born.
Now, here's another interesting feature you may want to add. Why not out a small outdoor kitchen next to the pool itself. This will totally change the atmosphere of this area. Enjoy cooking outside as you face such beautiful view. Also, instead of eating indoors, get some fresh air, some sunshine while you dine. If you're still not sure, you can also opt to put up a bar on this side if you wish!
Besides from the facade, the backyard and the swimming pool area, the interior has to looks good too. Keep it simple by furnishing the room with only necessary furniture such as sofa, TV, and speakers, no fussy things to hang around. Also, make sure that materials used are in harmony such as the wooden cabinets, neutral shade textured walls and flooring and a white sofa.
Having a wine glass display in your living definitely raised the bar of elegance and class of your home. Showcasing your collection says a lot about personality—just be sure that it will match the theme and decor of your house!