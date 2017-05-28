6 photos of the Japanese home of our dreams

When we think of a Japanese home, the idea of warmth and minimalism often comes to mind. There is much spaciousness or even if the space is limited, it still manages to appear neat and lovely. A Japanese house seems to be a work of art because of its detail and aesthetic appeal. This one, for example, caught our fancy and we're more than willing to reveal to you just why it did.
Nestled in the peaceful Gunma Prefecture in Japan, this house thrives with its surrounding lush environment. It's a single-storey home with wood as its primary material . The color is pretty neutral which allows the green in the plants to stand out. The rocky landscape also adds charm to this exterior.
The living room is adorned with a fireplace which isn't exactly necessary if you're in a tropical area. In any case, the room has got an open space and a high ceiling which provides you with enough air conditioning other than the fact that the interiors are minimalist in style.
The kitchen also follows an open design with smooth, polished wooden surfaces capturing our senses. This island counter also serves as a good divider that still synchronizes the appearance of length or lines in the room. As a complement, the windows are made of frosted glass that control the amount of light coming inside.
The soft yellow lighting inside creates a cozy atmosphere perfect for cooking and dining. It's also a great condition to socialize or entertain your guests. The dining table and chairs are also quite simply and as a matter of fact blend seamlessly with the rest of the wooden surfaces. Notice the smart use of space here like in the alignment of the dining set with the island counter and the door way cutting through the aisle.
The spacious living room here is occupied simply by a neutral couch, a rug, a coffee table, and a lamp. In spite of these minimal furnishings, the lines from the shoji door and the wooden wall details draw our attention and somehow tie all things here together. It gives us the impression that it's busy here, but actually it isn't which is a good visual and practical balance.
In Japanese houses, multipurpose rooms are a norm. The living room for example can be used as a dining and entertainment room. This room is one such area where the family can choose to use as an entertainment room or even as a bedroom. You can mimic this minimalism and rely on thick, cozy mats for seating and lying down just like the way the Japanese do.