A small and simple house to warm your heart

This single storey-house may look simple but it is a home that puts the spotlight on the bare essentials. No frills minimalist living has made a lot of people concentrate on matters that are most important to them. In a way, it fosters inner peace and contentment that you'll start to rethink how valuable simplicity really is. The same could be said about Japanese homes. The design may seem bare, but there is that deliberately distinct uniqueness. While most homes are laid out with a fixed floor plan, you'll learn that a traditional Japanese homes are much more diverse. They do not have any designation for the rooms aside from the entrance, kitchen, and restroom. Basically, any room can be a dining room, living room, bedroom or study area. The room partitions are also adjustable according to whichever purpose the space is needed for. The furniture are portable and can be easily be hidden in large closets, making the rooms light, airy and clutter free.
The house that we'll show you may not have that traditional design, but it most definitely has that distinct atmosphere. A simple house that you can call home, one that helps promote a lifestyle of zen living; that awareness of one's true nature and a means to a more liberated way of living.
This low-cost house has that modern grey wall with glass doors and windows that have wooden borders. The light-colored wood panels attached beside the windows make the house much more homey, it is also an interesting way to design to cover a portion of the sliding glass door/windows when opened. The recess wall at the middle serves as the entrance, and adding in an awning makes for a nice area to stay in.
Having a huge lawn is a dream. The upkeep of trimming and watering will definitely pay off as you watch children run around and play along the grass while you sit along the patio, making the most out of the simple joys.
Take a look at that welcoming warm lit backdoor set on a recessed wall with an awning. In front of it are stone steps that adds a nice natural touch. Small trees are also planted along the pathway, it's green tones blending nicely against the grey wall. On the driveway, the pebbles provide a nice texture while makes the atmosphere all the more humbling.
During the day, the gray color of the walls provide a calming mood, matched with a wooden door that is both simple and elegant.
The interior design and furnitures are also kept minimal. There's the wooded flooring and furnitures, a simple couch and carpet all make the space look all clean and simple. If you are on a budget, then this kind of set-up will definitely work wonders for you.
A table with natural wood grains add warmth to the house. The hanging light on the other hand, is well chosen as it exemplifies elegance and simplicity.
The wood framings, the design of the cabinet doors and the tatami ceiling and flooring are all reflective of traditional Japanese style. A nice place to rest and reflect.
Attaching yellow light to bounce off white walls can make any room appear warm. Here you'll see light peeking in from the outside from the long strip of window. The shape may seem odd at first, but it definitely serves a good purpose. See how well-lit that table is. As you may also notice, the common area (the sink and the vanity) is separated from the bath and toilet area. This design definitely works nicely for families who share bathrooms.