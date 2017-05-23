A small and simple house to warm your heart

This single storey-house may look simple but it is a home that puts the spotlight on the bare essentials. No frills minimalist living has made a lot of people concentrate on matters that are most important to them. In a way, it fosters inner peace and contentment that you'll start to rethink how valuable simplicity really is. The same could be said about Japanese homes. The design may seem bare, but there is that deliberately distinct uniqueness. While most homes are laid out with a fixed floor plan, you'll learn that a traditional Japanese homes are much more diverse. They do not have any designation for the rooms aside from the entrance, kitchen, and restroom. Basically, any room can be a dining room, living room, bedroom or study area. The room partitions are also adjustable according to whichever purpose the space is needed for. The furniture are portable and can be easily be hidden in large closets, making the rooms light, airy and clutter free.

The house that we'll show you may not have that traditional design, but it most definitely has that distinct atmosphere. A simple house that you can call home, one that helps promote a lifestyle of zen living; that awareness of one's true nature and a means to a more liberated way of living.