Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

5 beautiful home designs you can copy

ieth inolino homify ieth inolino homify
5 แบบบ้านชั้นเดียว ฟรี 2560 สไตล์ Modern, Resort, Tropical, บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด
Loading admin actions …

Building a home is a collaboration among the homeowner, designers, and contractors. With that, Datacraft BKK Company Limited launch a free home builder through Homify. If you are interested on these five houses, visit www.databkk.com to download the free designs.

1. Modern home (67.15 sqm)

5 แบบบ้านชั้นเดียว ฟรี 2560 สไตล์ Modern, Resort, Tropical, บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด
บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด

บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด
บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด
บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด

The house is divided into two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a common area that includes a living room, kitchen and dining. The washroom is adjacent to the bathroom for easy access.

2. Another modern home (56.52 sqm)

5 แบบบ้านชั้นเดียว ฟรี 2560 สไตล์ Modern, Resort, Tropical, บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด
บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด

บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด
บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด
บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด

This consists of one bedroom, one bathroom, a kitchen hall, and living room The terrace is approximately 11 square meters, perfect for a small family.

3. Contemporary house (89 sqm)

5 แบบบ้านชั้นเดียว ฟรี 2560 สไตล์ Modern, Resort, Tropical, บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด
บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด

บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด
บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด
บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด

The house has two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a common room that includes the living room, kitchen, and dining area. The laundry room may also be added in the construction.

4. Resort style house (86.22 sqm)

5 แบบบ้านชั้นเดียว ฟรี 2560 สไตล์ Modern, Resort, Tropical, บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด
บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด

บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด
บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด
บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด

The total space is divided into two bedrooms, two bathrooms (bathroom is located next to both bedrooms), living room, kitchen, and dining area. The front and the back of the house protrudes, adding a beautiful element to the design.

5. Tropical style house size 94.21 square meters.

5 แบบบ้านชั้นเดียว ฟรี 2560 สไตล์ Modern, Resort, Tropical, บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด
บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด

บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด
บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด
บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด

The house consists of one bedroom at 12.25 sqm. The common area is divided into the living room and the large kitchen. Outside, there is a separate kitchen and eating area. The front zone has a two-sided corridor that connects to the parking lot.

If you like this article, check out 13 photos of a spectacular three storey home with plans included.

A look inside an effortlessly cool surf shack in Siargao
What do you think about this article?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks