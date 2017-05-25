5 beautiful home designs you can copy

Building a home is a collaboration among the homeowner, designers, and contractors. With that, Datacraft BKK Company Limited launch a free home builder through Homify. If you are interested on these five houses, visit www.databkk.com to download the free designs.
The house is divided into two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a common area that includes a living room, kitchen and dining. The washroom is adjacent to the bathroom for easy access.
This consists of one bedroom, one bathroom, a kitchen hall, and living room The terrace is approximately 11 square meters, perfect for a small family.
The house has two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a common room that includes the living room, kitchen, and dining area. The laundry room may also be added in the construction.
The total space is divided into two bedrooms, two bathrooms (bathroom is located next to both bedrooms), living room, kitchen, and dining area. The front and the back of the house protrudes, adding a beautiful element to the design.
The house consists of one bedroom at 12.25 sqm. The common area is divided into the living room and the large kitchen. Outside, there is a separate kitchen and eating area. The front zone has a two-sided corridor that connects to the parking lot.
If you like this article, check out 13 photos of a spectacular three storey home with plans included.