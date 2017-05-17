How to design a timeless kitchen

Creating a timeless kitchen is easy if you know the key elements to achieve the design. Kitchen planners include certain cabinets or furniture, color or texture in order to give the kitchen a classic look. Today, we are showing you different ways on how to incorporate design elements to have that timeless kitchen look you've always wanted. Let's get started!
Wood never goes out of style. Aside from aesthetics, you are assured of a sturdy and reliable material for your kitchen.
Another timeless element is neutral colors. You can never go wrong with white. It is the perfect background palette for every thing.
Shaker cabinets are known for their panel profile and rail-and-stile construction. Their clean and orderly look instantly adds a timeless appeal in your kitchen.
A farmhouse sink can easily define the whole look of your kitchen. It's an allude to both timelessness and elegance.
Marbles never go out of style. This black one is half of the classic black-and-white combination.
The reflection of a glass visually opens up the kitchen. The glass door cabinets are also an excellent way to display your vintage glassware.
