Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

How to design a timeless kitchen

ieth inolino homify ieth inolino homify
Hehku Cucina Range, Hehku Hehku Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Creating a timeless kitchen is easy if you know the key elements to achieve the design. Kitchen planners include certain cabinets or furniture, color or texture in order to give the kitchen a classic look. Today, we are showing you different ways on how to incorporate design elements to have that timeless kitchen look you've always wanted. Let's get started!

Wood

Oak kitchen Churchwood Design Kitchen
Churchwood Design

Oak kitchen

Churchwood Design
Churchwood Design
Churchwood Design

Wood never goes out of style. Aside from aesthetics, you are assured of a sturdy and reliable material for your kitchen

Neutral colors

Классический стиль в интерьере квартиры в ЖК «Duderhof Club», 193 кв.м., Студия Павла Полынова Студия Павла Полынова Kitchen
Студия Павла Полынова

Студия Павла Полынова
Студия Павла Полынова
Студия Павла Полынова

Another timeless element is neutral colors. You can never go wrong with white. It is the perfect background palette for every thing.

Shaker cabinets

Hehku Cucina Range, Hehku Hehku Kitchen
Hehku

Hehku Cucina Range

Hehku
Hehku
Hehku

Shaker cabinets are known for their panel profile and rail-and-stile construction. Their clean and orderly look instantly adds a timeless appeal in your kitchen. 

Farmhouse sink

Cherry Creek Town Home , Studio Design LLC Studio Design LLC Kitchen
Studio Design LLC

Studio Design LLC
Studio Design LLC
Studio Design LLC

A farmhouse sink can easily define the whole look of your kitchen. It's an allude to both timelessness and elegance.

Marble countertops

Москва, Ленинский, 30, Ася Бондарева Ася Бондарева Kitchen
Ася Бондарева

Ася Бондарева
Ася Бондарева
Ася Бондарева

Marbles never go out of style. This black one is half of the classic black-and-white combination.

Glass door cabinet

Una cocina de elegancia clásica, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Kitchen Beige
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

The reflection of a glass visually opens up the kitchen. The glass door cabinets are also an excellent way to display your vintage glassware. 

If you like this article, check out channel your inner masterchef with these exceptional kitchens.

10 small homes we want to move into
What do you think about this article?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks