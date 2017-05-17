Your browser is out-of-date.

10 small homes we want to move into

ieth inolino homify ieth inolino homify
The Edge, Boutique Modern Ltd Boutique Modern Ltd Modern home
There are several benefits of living in a small home. It's low maintenance, cheaper, and efficient. But aside from practical advantages, small homes also has its charms and allure. We've gathered 10 small homes that will make you want to move in fast. Let's take a look!

1. Elegant home in the woods

The Edge, Boutique Modern Ltd Boutique Modern Ltd Modern home
Having a geometric design, from the flat roof to the angular railing, this house looks modern and elegant. To complete the look, warm lighting is applied inside the house.

2. Living in a treehouse

Saklı Göl Evleri, SAKLI GÖL EVLERİ SAKLI GÖL EVLERİ Modern home
Make you childhood dreams come true and live in a treehouse--for real! The picnic table and the hammock give a rustic touch.

3. Minimalist and chic

Módulos para turismo rural, Grupo Norma Grupo Norma Minimalist house
White is an excellent contrast against the greenery. It's a breath of fresh air and it makes the surrounding light and airy.

4. A glimpse of modern architecture

Sommerhaus PIU 65, SOMMERHAUS PIU - YES WE WOOD SOMMERHAUS PIU - YES WE WOOD Prefabricated home Wood
The slanted roof gives a modern touch to this industrial home. It is a magnificent display of architecture on every angle.

5. Enjoying the terrace

Qfarm FAMWOOD 自然紅屋 Terrace
Having a terrace in your home instantly adds charm and coziness. From the colors of the wood to the plants around it, this house is a dream!

6. A warm and cozy home

J1006 晶莊工程有限公司 Country style house Metal Grey
If a hot bowl of soup is a house, this is how it looks like. From the windows to the garden, this house gives a warm welcome to anyone who comes in.

7. Classic Scandinavian house

homify Country house
This house embodies the classic Scandinavian charm. The two windows give a sense of balance and the shed by the door provides the focal point. 

8. The glass house

Mon Rêve, reitsema & partners architecten bna reitsema & partners architecten bna Country style house
This house may be small but thanks to the floor-to-ceiling glass wall, it looks tall and towering.

9. Two-car garage and a quaint home

Puerto Roldán - Lote 390, Erb Santiago Erb Santiago Modern home
The wood panels that create the roof of the garage gives a rustic appeal to this house. It's an excellent complement to the cream colored facade.

10. Modern and industrial home

homify Minimalist house
Notice how the entire facade opens up. It's a good source of ventilation and natural light.

If you like this article, check out 10 pictures of small but stylish living rooms.

