10 small homes we want to move into

There are several benefits of living in a small home. It's low maintenance, cheaper, and efficient. But aside from practical advantages, small homes also has its charms and allure. We've gathered 10 small homes that will make you want to move in fast. Let's take a look!
Having a geometric design, from the flat roof to the angular railing, this house looks modern and elegant. To complete the look, warm lighting is applied inside the house.
Make you childhood dreams come true and live in a treehouse--for real! The picnic table and the hammock give a rustic touch.
White is an excellent contrast against the greenery. It's a breath of fresh air and it makes the surrounding light and airy.
The slanted roof gives a modern touch to this industrial home. It is a magnificent display of architecture on every angle.
Having a terrace in your home instantly adds charm and coziness. From the colors of the wood to the plants around it, this house is a dream!
If a hot bowl of soup is a house, this is how it looks like. From the windows to the garden, this house gives a warm welcome to anyone who comes in.
This house embodies the classic Scandinavian charm. The two windows give a sense of balance and the shed by the door provides the focal point.
This house may be small but thanks to the floor-to-ceiling glass wall, it looks tall and towering.
The wood panels that create the roof of the garage gives a rustic appeal to this house. It's an excellent complement to the cream colored facade.
Notice how the entire facade opens up. It's a good source of ventilation and natural light.
