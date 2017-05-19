Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A beautiful single-storey home ticks all the boxes

ieth inolino homify ieth inolino homify
Kairos Apartaestudios, CS Arquitectos CS Arquitectos Minimalist house
Loading admin actions …

When we think of a beautiful home, there's a notion that it has be expensive or the construction has to be complicated. Today, Homify will prove that wrong. A house that is comfortable, beautiful, and efficient, this single-storey home will be your new favorite! Let's check it out. 

Proportion: check!

Kairos Apartaestudios, CS Arquitectos CS Arquitectos Minimalist house
CS Arquitectos

CS Arquitectos
CS Arquitectos
CS Arquitectos

As available space is the challenge for this house, it is important to maximize space. Here, we see that the bedroom is located on the right side and the living area is on the left. This also provides a sense of balance in the interior architecture of the house.

Open space: check!

Kairos Apartaestudios, CS Arquitectos CS Arquitectos Kitchen
CS Arquitectos

CS Arquitectos
CS Arquitectos
CS Arquitectos

In order for the room to feel light, open, and airy, furniture like the sofa and the television were placed against the wall. The open space concept also allows the living room to be connected to the dining area and kitchen.

Efficient: check!

Kairos Apartaestudios, CS Arquitectos CS Arquitectos Minimalist bedroom
CS Arquitectos

CS Arquitectos
CS Arquitectos
CS Arquitectos

The house used fiber cement wall. This means that you can create walls without the need for beams, which means efficient construction for the home.

Modern design: check!

Kairos Apartaestudios, CS Arquitectos CS Arquitectos Minimalist house
CS Arquitectos

CS Arquitectos
CS Arquitectos
CS Arquitectos

The modern exterior of the house features grey and white. The greenery that surrounds the house looks refreshing and beautiful, too!

Convenience: check!

Kairos Apartaestudios, CS Arquitectos CS Arquitectos Minimalist house
CS Arquitectos

CS Arquitectos
CS Arquitectos
CS Arquitectos

This house has every thing you need from an efficient laundry room to a  comfortable bedroom. This small house ticks all your requirements for a beautiful home, right?

If you like this article, check out compact houses that will make you change the way you look at small spaces.

How to build your own bahay-kubo in the backyard
What do you think about this article?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks