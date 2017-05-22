6 ways to stay safe during flooding

This isn't just for floods. This goes for other natural calamities as like earthquakes or volcanic eruptions. When these happen, people would have just a matter of minutes or seconds to place themselves in secure areas or safer spots. If one is lucky, he or she survives but survival itself is also dependent upon the actual circumstance per natural calamity. There would be times when one would have to evacuate and stay in some far location. In these instances, it necessary to be prepared with your basic emergency items like flashlight, lighter, matches, helmets, toiletries, medicine, ropes, clothes, and blankets. Spare cash and important documents are also important.