6 ways to stay safe during flooding

The hot summer air still lingers in spite of the sporadic rain showers. With this humid atmosphere, the cold, rainy days seem so far away. Flooding, in this case, is also a bit unimaginable. But we can never be sure these days. The force majeure is always unpredictable so it is always better to be prepared and safe than sorry . Just what then do you do at home to prevent a flood's disastrous effects? Or at least lessen the damage? Read these tips to help you prepare.
Flooding comes to reality through running water but this might just be prevented from reaching your home if you monitor or check your house's surfaces, walls, roof, pipes and drainage for holes and cracks that could be the passageway of heavy water during rains. If you find one, make sure to seek the help of specialists to repair and conceal them.
Electrical appliances are absolutely sensitive to water. They can easily get damaged when exposed to it. More than that, in one contact with the water where the electrical appliance plugged is submerged during floods can get electrocuted. Prevent these disasters by situating your appliances above the ground, far from possible contact with flood water.
Note that electrical outlets or sockets must be well above the ground so that water does not reach them to prevent any untoward hazards. Consult engineers, architects, or electricians to construct your electrical system properly. Aside from which, switch off and unplug your appliances and devices as well should water find its way inside your house.
This isn't just for floods. This goes for other natural calamities as like earthquakes or volcanic eruptions. When these happen, people would have just a matter of minutes or seconds to place themselves in secure areas or safer spots. If one is lucky, he or she survives but survival itself is also dependent upon the actual circumstance per natural calamity. There would be times when one would have to evacuate and stay in some far location. In these instances, it necessary to be prepared with your basic emergency items like flashlight, lighter, matches, helmets, toiletries, medicine, ropes, clothes, and blankets. Spare cash and important documents are also important.
Another important emergency tip is to keep a stock of food like canned goods, biscuits, and other dry food. Water is also non-negotiable because you'll need it to keep you hydrated. These items can be placed in an accessible locker or cabinet.
Electricity can be cut-off during these catastrophes and it will be hard to communicate with your family members and important authorities for emergency or evacuation purposes so it's definitely smart to store extra batteries of your phones and laptops.