Learn how to make extra money with your house from this family

The second floor of this house is the residential area. The first floor was turned into a bakery. The emphasis is on baking and selling bread, specifically, croissants. This is called a boulangerie.

From the outside, we can see that the decoration of the house on the ground floor is quite different. The top floor has a few windows. Also, the balcony of the upper floor is not facing the road. On the other hand, the first floor looks more open and airy. The design looks inviting, which is perfect for a business like this.