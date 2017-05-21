Learn how to make extra money with your house from this family

Kumikitang kabuhayan is the name of the game y'all! If you want to generate income within the comforts of your own home, this Ideabook is for you! Here, we will present different ides that will surely get your creative (and money-making) juices flowing. Doesn't matter how small your place is; as long as you have the persistence to get your grind on, you'll be making money in no time.
When food is life… bring it to your home!
This house was originally a concrete house. There is even a swimming pool in front. The homeowner expanded the building into a tropical resort-like patio. Since this is located in a tropical country, there is air-conditioning inside to ensure proper ventilation and comfort. Feeling too hot? Have a quick dip in the pool and enjoy the beauty of nature.
The second floor of this house is the residential area. The first floor was turned into a bakery. The emphasis is on baking and selling bread, specifically, croissants. This is called a
boulangerie.
From the outside, we can see that the decoration of the house on the ground floor is quite different. The top floor has a few windows. Also, the balcony of the upper floor is not facing the road. On the other hand, the first floor looks more open and airy. The design looks inviting, which is perfect for a business like this.
Designers used pine as a flooring material to create interesting patterns. They also used wood to make candy racks and counters.
Need help to achieve this look? Consult our experts here!
The color of the wood used to decorate the shop complements the look of freshly baked bread. (The bread actually looks really delicious BECAUSE of the warm colors of the wood!)
Another house in Japan became talk of the town because the crafty landlady transformed the first floor of her house into a salon and a small cafe. The interior was decorated with modern and vintage furniture. The simplicity of the place was complemented with the use of leather to enhance the vintage pieces of the interior design, such as leather couch, leather chair, and brass pins.
Imagine going here just for a haircut and suddenly craving for coffee because of the pleasant aroma of coffee beans. Great business strategy!
More room ideas? Click here!