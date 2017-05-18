Your browser is out-of-date.

How to build your own bahay-kubo in the backyard

ieth inolino homify
ツリーハウス, 迫田昌治建築設計事務所 Country style garage/shed
A treehouse is a child's dream and perhaps grown-ups' childhood dream. It's also an enjoyable playground for kids and a fun project for adults. While it looks like all fun and games, it takes serious planning and construction. Today, Homify shares the steps on how to build a charming treehouse. Let's get started!                                                                           

Pick out the design

ツリーハウス, 迫田昌治建築設計事務所 Country style garage/shed
迫田昌治建築設計事務所

迫田昌治建築設計事務所
迫田昌治建築設計事務所
迫田昌治建築設計事務所

You need to have a firm idea of the design you want before you create your own treehouse. Take accurate measurements and take into consideration the growth of the tree in making your plans.

Choose the tree

ツリーハウス, 迫田昌治建築設計事務所 Country style garage/shed
迫田昌治建築設計事務所

迫田昌治建築設計事務所
迫田昌治建築設計事務所
迫田昌治建築設計事務所

The tree you are going to choose is crucial for the foundation of your treehouse. It should be healthy, strong, and mature. If it's too young or too old, there will not be enough support and this is dangerous.

Determine the support method

ツリーハウス, 迫田昌治建築設計事務所 Country style garage/shed
迫田昌治建築設計事務所

迫田昌治建築設計事務所
迫田昌治建築設計事務所
迫田昌治建築設計事務所

Remember that trees move with the wind. To make sure that your tree and treehouse are not damaged by the wind, use sliding joints or brackets.

Secure the platform

ツリーハウス, 迫田昌治建築設計事務所 Country style garage/shed
迫田昌治建築設計事務所

迫田昌治建築設計事務所
迫田昌治建築設計事務所
迫田昌治建築設計事務所

Always keep safety in mind. Don't build the treehouse too high as this will endanger the kids. Construct a safe railing and provide a cushion in case of a fall.

Select the access method

ツリーハウス, 迫田昌治建築設計事務所 Country style garage/shed
迫田昌治建築設計事務所

迫田昌治建築設計事務所
迫田昌治建築設計事務所
迫田昌治建築設計事務所

The stairs of a treehouse is one of the most exciting part of the construction and architecture. You can use a standard ladder, a rope ladder, or even a ladder made of crates! 

If you like this article, check out a backyard wooden clubhouse you can build yourself.

