Beautiful homes with the most amazing use of green

Kamla Villanueva Kamla Villanueva
Meera House, Guz Architects
Green is the most relaxing color for the eyes. Think of the way visible light breaks into a spectrum of colors like that of a rainbow. Have you ever noticed that green is the color at the very center of R-O-Y-G-B-I-V? It's the middle ground from red (radio waves) to harmful ultra violet rays (gamma rays). So adding that relaxing shade of green to your house would not only looks great, but it's also lightens up the whole atmosphere.

Have a look at these amazing homes and be the judge!

1. Eco-home

MEERA SKY GARDEN HOUSE Guz Architects
Guz Architects

MEERA SKY GARDEN HOUSE

Guz Architects
Guz Architects
Guz Architects

MEERA SKY GARDEN HOUSE Guz Architects
Guz Architects

MEERA SKY GARDEN HOUSE

Guz Architects
Guz Architects
Guz Architects

More than being a house that is green in color, this eco-home is both beautiful and has less impact on the environment. Using materials that help reduce the homes' carbon footprint shows that you are against global warming and that you care about mother nature. The architecture of this house beautifully portrays great ingenuity and careful planning. 

2. Green country style house

Баня из клееного бруса, Дмитрий Кругляк
Дмитрий Кругляк

Дмитрий Кругляк
Дмитрий Кругляк
Дмитрий Кругляк

Баня из клееного бруса, Дмитрий Кругляк
Дмитрий Кругляк

Дмитрий Кругляк
Дмитрий Кругляк
Дмитрий Кругляк

The cool and relaxing pastel mint green color of this small single storey cottage would make a very suitable vacation home. It makes the space light and airy and makes it appear larger than it really is. It's quaint and stylish appeal definitely makes this house attractive, fun and relaxing to the eyes.   

Curb appeal

Баня из клееного бруса, Дмитрий Кругляк
Дмитрий Кругляк

Дмитрий Кругляк
Дмитрий Кругляк
Дмитрий Кругляк

More than the house, take a look at the design of the garden, I'd say that it's as equally attractive as the cottage. A pond, a wooden bridge, a pebbled path and flower bushes along the house will surely make for a delightful morning stroll. Children would also enjoy safely playing in the lawn. 

3. modern house embraced in greenery

Casa de la Acacia - Sombra Natural, David Macias Arquitectura & Urbanismo
David Macias Arquitectura &amp; Urbanismo

David Macias Arquitectura & Urbanismo
David Macias Arquitectura &amp; Urbanismo
David Macias Arquitectura & Urbanismo

Having a modern style house that is surrounded by natural beauty is also a very relaxing experience. Being embraced by greenery is not only appealing to the eyes but it also has many other benefits. For one, having the shade of a large tree lessens the uv rays and heat that enters your home. It also provides more oxygen that helps our brain function better. 

Casa de la Acacia - Sombra Natural, David Macias Arquitectura & Urbanismo
David Macias Arquitectura &amp; Urbanismo

David Macias Arquitectura & Urbanismo
David Macias Arquitectura &amp; Urbanismo
David Macias Arquitectura & Urbanismo

At the back of the house you'll see the big tree providing a nice cool shade to the house and the swimming pool. This is a nice recreation area is awesome for the entire family.

A beautiful single-storey home ticks all the boxes

