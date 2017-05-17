Your browser is out-of-date.

5 benefits of living in a green home

Schoolmasters modular eco house
As more people are becoming aware of their carbon footprint and environmental impact, the concept of a green home becomes more popular. We see the rise of eco-friendly communities and sustainable housing. From a better return on investment to having a positive environmental impact, the numerous benefits of living in a green home cannot be denied. Let's take a look.

1. Environmental benefits

Schoolmasters eco house
The use of renewable energy reduces our dependence on fossil fuels and other depleting sources. You may have to spend at first but consider it as an investment. Here are 6 benefits of solar panels for your home.

2. Lifestyle benefits

Arbutus House - Main Entry
Living in a green home means that you are living a simpler life and decluttering your house. Say goodbye to your wasteful and hoarding past.

3. Economic benefits

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat
A green home means that quality lasts longer. You save money in maintenance and replacement costs in the future.

4. Financial benefits

Thoreau's Cabin
Today's market is changing. Studies show that a green home's value increases when you sell it in the future.

5. Health benefits

Casa de Campo - Ibiúna
Green homes have pure ventilation system. This means that the air is cleaner and it promotes a healthy indoor environment. 

