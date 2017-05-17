5 benefits of living in a green home

As more people are becoming aware of their carbon footprint and environmental impact, the concept of a green home becomes more popular. We see the rise of eco-friendly communities and sustainable housing. From a better return on investment to having a positive environmental impact, the numerous benefits of living in a green home cannot be denied. Let's take a look.
The use of renewable energy reduces our dependence on fossil fuels and other depleting sources. You may have to spend at first but consider it as an investment. Here are 6 benefits of solar panels for your home.
Living in a green home means that you are living a simpler life and decluttering your house. Say goodbye to your wasteful and hoarding past.
A green home means that quality lasts longer. You save money in maintenance and replacement costs in the future.
Today's market is changing. Studies show that a green home's value increases when you sell it in the future.
Green homes have pure ventilation system. This means that the air is cleaner and it promotes a healthy indoor environment.