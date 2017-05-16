Your browser is out-of-date.

6 reasons why living in Asia is the best

บ้านคุณวัชระ-คุณอุษณีย์ อ.ดอยสะเก็ด เชียงใหม่, สำนักงานสถาปนิกดี
Beach, sun, diving, mountains, valleys, terraces, panda, elephant, tarsier, kimchi, sushi, adobo, ramen, nasi goreng, pad thai, nightlife, street market, shopping, art, culture, fashion, design, technology… we can go on and on and on with all the things that make living in Asia the best. Aside from the tropical climate, unforgettable natural wonders, and epic gastronomic adventures you can have, you have the relaxing lifestyle, affordable cost of living, and hospitality that's hard to beat anywhere in the world. We might be blowing our own horn here, but let us do that a little louder.

1. Laid back lifestyle

Asia is known to be the top backpackers travel destination. And the easy going lifestyle is one of the reasons for that.

2. Close family ties

Family values are important in Asia. You would often see family gathering every Sunday or just hanging out together in the living room.

3. Vast history

You can find a wide array of cultures and traditions all over Asia. Its vast history and early civilization date back from thousands of years.

4. Glorious food

Food is undoubtedly the best part of Asia. The most glorious home cooked meals are made in an Asian kitchen. Sorry, Italy!

5. Tropical climate

Every list of the best holiday destination includes a beach in Asia. There's El Nido, Phuket, and Bali to name a few.

6. Breathtaking views

Not a beach person? Asia has the most stunning mountains, valleys, and terraces, too!

If you like this article, read the perfect tropical rest house for the Philippines.

Be inspired by these beautiful homes with balconies
