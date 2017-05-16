6 reasons why living in Asia is the best

Beach, sun, diving, mountains, valleys, terraces, panda, elephant, tarsier, kimchi, sushi, adobo, ramen, nasi goreng, pad thai, nightlife, street market, shopping, art, culture, fashion, design, technology… we can go on and on and on with all the things that make living in Asia the best. Aside from the tropical climate, unforgettable natural wonders, and epic gastronomic adventures you can have, you have the relaxing lifestyle, affordable cost of living, and hospitality that's hard to beat anywhere in the world. We might be blowing our own horn here, but let us do that a little louder.
Asia is known to be the top backpackers travel destination. And the easy going lifestyle is one of the reasons for that.
Family values are important in Asia. You would often see family gathering every Sunday or just hanging out together in the living room.
You can find a wide array of cultures and traditions all over Asia. Its vast history and early civilization date back from thousands of years.
Food is undoubtedly the best part of Asia. The most glorious home cooked meals are made in an Asian kitchen. Sorry, Italy!
Every list of the best holiday destination includes a beach in Asia. There's El Nido, Phuket, and Bali to name a few.
Not a beach person? Asia has the most stunning mountains, valleys, and terraces, too!
