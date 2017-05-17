7 small homes you can build in the province

In the capital, most homes are built in modern style. At times, we can see homes gifted with the abundance of nature around – an opportunity to turn it to a good ‘ol country style house. The “country style” home is usually built from natural materials such as stone brick, which gives a relaxing mood and warmth just like nature itself would give. One could also see the beauty of countryside homes designed in a simple way. Gable roof The implication of modernity is minimal; a gable roof is used, so as vast landscape covered in bright green areas can also be seen.

Today, homify offers model homes perfect for the provincial setting. With key resources and strategic location, houses in the province can be decorated in country style. If you live on the countryside, or you just love that kind of atmosphere, this ideabook is definitely for you. You can build your dream home now!