Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Be inspired by these beautiful homes with balconies

Kamla Villanueva Kamla Villanueva
Casa della Lavanda, Andrea Martinelli Architetto Andrea Martinelli Architetto Modern home
Loading admin actions …

Do you sometimes feel suffocated and boxed in inside your own house? If so, then maybe you should consider a family home that has a balcony. Imagine a beautiful morning where you get to open those balcony doors to the crisp open air. 

How about we take you around some of the beautiful houses with wonderful balconies to help you find the design inspiration you are looking for? Hopefully, we get to find one that best suits your location/environment, social condition and personal preference.

1. Wrap around balcony

Villa in legno a La Thuile (AO), Eddy Cretaz Architetttura Eddy Cretaz Architetttura Modern home
Eddy Cretaz Architetttura

Eddy Cretaz Architetttura
Eddy Cretaz Architetttura
Eddy Cretaz Architetttura

Wooden houses are becoming more and more popular because of it's warm, cozy and rustic appeal. Adding in a shaded wrap around balcony gives it even more value. Who wouldn't want a nice relaxing space with a beautiful view?

2. Wood and steel railing balcony

Casa GT, Studio architetto Mauro Gastaldo Studio architetto Mauro Gastaldo Modern home
Studio architetto Mauro Gastaldo

Studio architetto Mauro Gastaldo
Studio architetto Mauro Gastaldo
Studio architetto Mauro Gastaldo

The wooden structure of the balcony is held together by steel plates and railings and are anchored to the brick pillars. Being in this rest house, I'm pretty sure you can imagine yourself practicing the guitar or maybe doing some morning stretching exercises, or just simply contemplate/meditate as you watch the sunset from your balcony.

3. Resort style house with multiple balconies.

Villa in legno ad Aosta (AO), Eddy Cretaz Architetttura Eddy Cretaz Architetttura Modern home
Eddy Cretaz Architetttura

Eddy Cretaz Architetttura
Eddy Cretaz Architetttura
Eddy Cretaz Architetttura

The stone and wood materials create such wonderful accents and textures to a home. If you're building a big house with a wonderful view of the sea, then having a balcony is definitely a must! Check out the full glass viewing area that opens out to the balcony on both sides along the lower and upper areas of the house. This type of design will definitely exude that relaxing vibe to your home.  

4. Steel railing balcony on a striking colored house

Casa della Lavanda, Andrea Martinelli Architetto Andrea Martinelli Architetto Modern home
Andrea Martinelli Architetto

Andrea Martinelli Architetto
Andrea Martinelli Architetto
Andrea Martinelli Architetto

Having a house with a splash of color is not for the faint-hearted. Keeping the other design elements simple would also be ideal so as not to make the design look tacky. This simple wrought iron railing is both elegant along with the large opening where you could place a nice breakfast nook and listen to the chirping of birds and the rustling of the trees.

5. modern home with recessed balconies

homify Tropical style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This modern house used stone and cement with the same color palette with a few accent pieces such as the strips of wood along the side. Having recessed balconies are great for homes built close to other neighbouring houses as it provides more privacy for the homeowner. The large glass doors also add security to the home while still letting enough light in.

6. Wood slats balcony

CASA IN VAL PELLICE, Dario Castellino Architetto Dario Castellino Architetto Modern home
Dario Castellino Architetto

Dario Castellino Architetto
Dario Castellino Architetto
Dario Castellino Architetto

This low-cost wooden slats balcony can easily be built on the side of simple cement buildings to serve as a hallway from the wooden staircase to the different rooms.

8 home facades that will get the neighbors looking
Which balcony made you fall in love?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks