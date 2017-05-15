Be inspired by these beautiful homes with balconies

Do you sometimes feel suffocated and boxed in inside your own house? If so, then maybe you should consider a family home that has a balcony. Imagine a beautiful morning where you get to open those balcony doors to the crisp open air.
How about we take you around some of the beautiful houses with wonderful balconies to help you find the design inspiration you are looking for? Hopefully, we get to find one that best suits your location/environment, social condition and personal preference.
Wooden houses are becoming more and more popular because of it's warm, cozy and rustic appeal. Adding in a shaded wrap around balcony gives it even more value. Who wouldn't want a nice relaxing space with a beautiful view?
The wooden structure of the balcony is held together by steel plates and railings and are anchored to the brick pillars. Being in this rest house, I'm pretty sure you can imagine yourself practicing the guitar or maybe doing some morning stretching exercises, or just simply contemplate/meditate as you watch the sunset from your balcony.
The stone and wood materials create such wonderful accents and textures to a home. If you're building a big house with a wonderful view of the sea, then having a balcony is definitely a must! Check out the full glass viewing area that opens out to the balcony on both sides along the lower and upper areas of the house. This type of design will definitely exude that relaxing vibe to your home.
Having a house with a splash of color is not for the faint-hearted. Keeping the other design elements simple would also be ideal so as not to make the design look tacky. This simple wrought iron railing is both elegant along with the large opening where you could place a nice breakfast nook and listen to the chirping of birds and the rustling of the trees.
This modern house used stone and cement with the same color palette with a few accent pieces such as the strips of wood along the side. Having recessed balconies are great for homes built close to other neighbouring houses as it provides more privacy for the homeowner. The large glass doors also add security to the home while still letting enough light in.
This low-cost wooden slats balcony can easily be built on the side of simple cement buildings to serve as a hallway from the wooden staircase to the different rooms.