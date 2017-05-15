Your browser is out-of-date.

8 home facades that will get the neighbors looking

Dayan Buensuceso—homify
Casa Cris e Luciano, Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores Minimalist house
A house leaves a lasting impression to visitors. When it appears pleasant and cozy, guests would be more than willing to indulge about what more it has to offer on the inside. As a result, it makes them feel at ease not just with the home but with the owner as well. Sometimes, even passers-by judge the houses they come across. In these instances, it seems logical to carefully design your house exterior. Check out these eight facades that got us swooning.

1. Clean color palette

Landelijke eigentijdse woning, Brand I BBA Architecten Brand I BBA Architecten Country style house
Brand I BBA Architecten

Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten

If you have a penchant for elegance, a clean monochrome palette would appeal to you. It is timeless and sophisticated as seen in this quaint exterior by the work of BRAND BBA I BBA ARCHITECTEN from Netherlands. The design is also balanced by the use of glass windows and wooden flooring which complement the beautiful black and white.

2. Angled and elevated

Casa Cris e Luciano, Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores Minimalist house
Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores

Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores
Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores
Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores

In achieving that modern style, you can also opt for geometric designs like in the use of angled architecture. This house typifies modern architecture through its rectangular design with lines made prominent in every surface down to the landscaped grounds.

3. Retro chic

Casa de Campo en Pilar, Parrado Arquitectura Parrado Arquitectura Country style house
Parrado Arquitectura

Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura

Another attractive house is one which has a retro design coated in a classy beige color, further  emphasized by soft yellow lights. The black outlines against the beige tone here also go nicely with a well-manicured lawn and well-trimmed shrubbery. Surely, this facade looks timeless day in and out.

4. Multi-dimensional

House in Kloof Road , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern home
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House in Kloof Road

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

If there could be a house exterior that instantly stuns passers-by it would be this one built by NICO VAN DER MEULEN ARCHITECTS in Johannesburg, South Africa. The walls and roofing here channel industrial futurism because of the captivating three-dimensional design. As we've mentioned, a black and white combination cuts across time and this house looks comfortable even in this futuristic architecture.

5. Leisurely bliss

Casa con estructura de madera SCS, RIBA MASSANELL S.L. RIBA MASSANELL S.L. Mediterranean style house Wood
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

RIBA MASSANELL S.L.
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

When you want an easy and hassle-free home to accommodate your guests, having a cosy outdoor lounge area like the one shown above is a great idea. This porch fashions a warm color scheme and is equipped with sophisticated white cushioned wooden furnishings that make you want to sit back and reflect on life. The ceramic tiles also echo a homey atmosphere unlike any other.

6. Natural and tropical

Projeto, Isnara Gurgel - Arquitetura + Interiores Isnara Gurgel - Arquitetura + Interiores Country style house
Isnara Gurgel—Arquitetura + Interiores

Isnara Gurgel - Arquitetura + Interiores
Isnara Gurgel—Arquitetura + Interiores
Isnara Gurgel - Arquitetura + Interiores

Distinctly orange and captivating, this house uses logs as a foundation and support for the structure. The house also exemplifies natural and tropical vibes with its laid-back architecture. Notice the basic wooden awnings of the windows and the spacious porch with equally laid-back furnishings.

7. Luxurious ambiance

Residência J&F - projeto arquitetônico: Paulo Delmondes | fotos: Gilson Barbosa, Studio Gilson Barbosa Studio Gilson Barbosa Modern home
Studio Gilson Barbosa

Studio Gilson Barbosa
Studio Gilson Barbosa
Studio Gilson Barbosa

Modern designs constantly blend different elements. For this exterior, minimalism gives a huge influence in achieving a clean landscape and furnishing arrangement. It's almost as if television producers can use this house for a telenovela scene!

8. Broad spaces

homify Modern home
homify

homify
homify
homify

You can also visually cheat on space by building with wide horizontal lines by your house front like the garage and exterior on this home. It's also especially sleek and industrial with the gray and white color scheme complementing the neat green front garden. So it's not exactly a big house, but it looks like one because of the visual illusion.

