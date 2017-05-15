8 home facades that will get the neighbors looking

A house leaves a lasting impression to visitors. When it appears pleasant and cozy, guests would be more than willing to indulge about what more it has to offer on the inside. As a result, it makes them feel at ease not just with the home but with the owner as well. Sometimes, even passers-by judge the houses they come across. In these instances, it seems logical to carefully design your house exterior. Check out these eight facades that got us swooning.
If you have a penchant for elegance, a clean monochrome palette would appeal to you. It is timeless and sophisticated as seen in this quaint exterior by the work of BRAND BBA I BBA ARCHITECTEN from Netherlands. The design is also balanced by the use of glass windows and wooden flooring which complement the beautiful black and white.
In achieving that modern style, you can also opt for geometric designs like in the use of angled architecture. This house typifies modern architecture through its rectangular design with lines made prominent in every surface down to the landscaped grounds.
Another attractive house is one which has a retro design coated in a classy beige color, further emphasized by soft yellow lights. The black outlines against the beige tone here also go nicely with a well-manicured lawn and well-trimmed shrubbery. Surely, this facade looks timeless day in and out.
If there could be a house exterior that instantly stuns passers-by it would be this one built by NICO VAN DER MEULEN ARCHITECTS in Johannesburg, South Africa. The walls and roofing here channel industrial futurism because of the captivating three-dimensional design. As we've mentioned, a black and white combination cuts across time and this house looks comfortable even in this futuristic architecture.
When you want an easy and hassle-free home to accommodate your guests, having a cosy outdoor lounge area like the one shown above is a great idea. This porch fashions a warm color scheme and is equipped with sophisticated white cushioned wooden furnishings that make you want to sit back and reflect on life. The ceramic tiles also echo a homey atmosphere unlike any other.
Distinctly orange and captivating, this house uses logs as a foundation and support for the structure. The house also exemplifies natural and tropical vibes with its laid-back architecture. Notice the basic wooden awnings of the windows and the spacious porch with equally laid-back furnishings.
Modern designs constantly blend different elements. For this exterior, minimalism gives a huge influence in achieving a clean landscape and furnishing arrangement. It's almost as if television producers can use this house for a telenovela scene!
You can also visually cheat on space by building with wide horizontal lines by your house front like the garage and exterior on this home. It's also especially sleek and industrial with the gray and white color scheme complementing the neat green front garden. So it's not exactly a big house, but it looks like one because of the visual illusion.