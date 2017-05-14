6 refreshing resort-style houses on homify

To have and to go home to a beautiful and inspiring house may be what many people want, and perhaps one’s greatest dream in life. A house does not need to be always luxurious and grand; as long as it’s comfortable and creative, you can already call it ‘home’ that can make us rest fully. In today’s ideabook, let’s take a look at these 6 small, bungalow style houses that are simply fantastic. Bask in the ambiance and always be in the mood for a vacation with these featured houses only here at homify!
To be able to get that cool beach and resort vibes, the number one material that you should invest in is ‘wood’. This model of a bungalow house uses wood as a whole. While this natural wonder is something that is easy to find and fast to construct, make sure you got the best quality to use. It also makes you feel warm and close to nature. Find more wooden house ideas here at homify and create a naturally warm and cozy atmosphere.
If you want to have a sweet escapade once or every weekend, this house is definitely for you. Every season, spend a night or two in this large wooden house and be exposed to all the wonders of the surrounding nature.