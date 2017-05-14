6 refreshing resort-style houses on homify

To have and to go home to a beautiful and inspiring house may be what many people want, and perhaps one’s greatest dream in life. A house does not need to be always luxurious and grand; as long as it’s comfortable and creative, you can already call it ‘home’ that can make us rest fully. In today’s ideabook, let’s take a look at these 6 small, bungalow style houses that are simply fantastic. Bask in the ambiance and always be in the mood for a vacation with these featured houses only here at homify!