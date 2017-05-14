9 strangely charming houses you wish you own

If a bit of eclectic architecture complements your eccentric taste, these houses might tickle your fancy and possibly become your own home in the future! About a few things caught our attention, other than their unusual proportions, and one of which is that they each evoke their native countries' unique charm. Add in the expertise of today's architects, engineers, carpenters, and other construction professionals, and you've got an unconventionally beautiful yet functional house.
Designed by a Chilean architect, this house features a dome-like design that's reminiscent of the palaces of the past. Its beige tone further creates a classic vibe to it other than the use of wood and concrete. The same color nicely complements its green environs.
This house takes you all the way to Europe with its sophisticated European details evident in the sculpture, the balcony, and the classy townhouse look. Made out of concrete and brick, the structure gives off a rustic and contemporary appearance which lets you channel a fancy European air simply just by standing on the balcony.
An Indian styled home has just about the same level of luxury as a classy European one. You will find, however, that in the former, there is a cultural influence in terms of color choices. Gold, for example, embodies wealth. On the other hand, the sloping roof designs here are distinctly Indian. Isn't the wood and concrete combination against ceramic just lovely here?
If you think that a swirls are made tangible only through ice creams, think again because a swirling wooden home might just be the trend of the future, beginning with this round-shaped home with wooden cladding that effortlessly cocoons the interior.
There's something nostalgic about structures in ruins and when you simply want to capture that nostalgia, this house mimics such but completely makes it work into a functional and sturdy home. Stone brick walls here have been reinforced and combined with glass to achieve a breathtakingly rustic modern touch.
To temper the heat in Brazil, this house has got a mesmerizing pool that boosts the elegant look of this already lust-worthy resort-esque residence. The terrace here includes classy furnishings that help you get in the zone of meditating or simply staring into the distance or the pool.
Amid the freezing German winter, this polished, contemporary wooden home provides warmth like its the fireplace waiting for you on a cold snowy night. It's warm atmosphere is enhance through the soft yellow lights hitting against the light brown wood surfaces.
When you're into that no nonsense yet futuristic theme then this sleek Japanese futuristic home suits you. Through steel and concrete plus a lot of black and white coating, you get a timeless appearance. Place angular windows and you get an instant blast into the future. Just think about how our deconstructionist views of texts translate to an open interpretation of a home. This one proves that an unusual-looking house can be a comfortable home.
This last house we're featuring, hinges on simplicity and comfort. Bricks here prove that nothing beats the classics because when you detach the brick elements here, you somehow get a mediocre modern home. With the bricks, you achieve a suburban yet bucolic vibe which adds character to your residence—not just your already eccentric personality!