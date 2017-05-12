Your browser is out-of-date.

Stylish ways to add green into your home

PANTONE'S Color 2017 | Greenery, Pixers Pixers BedroomAccessories & decoration
Something you all might already know, but still worth mentioning: We're obsessed with green. The color. From our logo to our office to our very own homes, we make it a point to fill our lives and spaces with hints of this generous color because, apart from simply being easy on the eyes, green (no matter what tint or shade) is actually good for us and our well-being! Just like visions of fresh sprouting leaves in the spring, seeing green calms and soothes the soul. And with city life being stressful as it is, we highly recommend adding green into your abode ⸺ tastefully, of course. Whether in big or small doses, here's a guide how:

1. Go all out and paint the whole house green!

2. Mix different shades, textures, and patterns!

3. Keep it classy with a wall mural or a chic sofa

4. Patterns create a pretty picture

5. Experiment with a gradient wall

6. Color block it!

7. Keep it natural—with plants!

8. Decide on a palette. Green looks nice with other earth tones!

9. Show it off with statement-making pieces!

10. Be careful not to overdo it. Less is more!

17 stunning homes for all seasons
Want to go green? Hit us with your ideas below!

