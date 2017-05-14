Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The perfect house that combines beauty and sustainability

ieth inolino homify ieth inolino homify
Bio-Arquitectura, Josep Lluis Lai Josep Lluis Lai Mediterranean style garden Beige
Loading admin actions …

A creative design does not only produce beautiful outcome. It also offers smart solutions. What we are about to show you today is an architecture masterpiece that impressively combines beauty and sustainability. Let's take a closer look!

Facade

Bio-Arquitectura, Josep Lluis Lai Josep Lluis Lai Mediterranean style garden Beige
Josep Lluis Lai

Josep Lluis Lai
Josep Lluis Lai
Josep Lluis Lai

The spherical house is covered with a fence made of thin trunks of wood and clay. From here, we already see a visual of a creative home with sustainable elements.

A creative welcome

Bio-Arquitectura, Josep Lluis Lai Josep Lluis Lai Mediterranean style garden Beige
Josep Lluis Lai

Josep Lluis Lai
Josep Lluis Lai
Josep Lluis Lai

The design of the house is highlighted by the curved design that gives a warm welcome. We also see the two large doors that opens up the space even more.

Terrain elevations

Bio-Arquitectura, Josep Lluis Lai Josep Lluis Lai Mediterranean style garden Beige
Josep Lluis Lai

Josep Lluis Lai
Josep Lluis Lai
Josep Lluis Lai

At the back, we see how the house takes advantage of terrain elevations. It creates a beautiful lawn that follows the natural layout of the environment.

Smart solution for rainwater

Bio-Arquitectura, Josep Lluis Lai Josep Lluis Lai Mediterranean style garden Beige
Josep Lluis Lai

Josep Lluis Lai
Josep Lluis Lai
Josep Lluis Lai

Did you think that the curve design we saw earlier were just meant to make the house look pretty? The arches function as a pathway for rainwater that slides over the gutters and reaches the storage tank for reuse. What a creative and intelligent structure!

Natural light

Bio-Arquitectura, Josep Lluis Lai Josep Lluis Lai Mediterranean style garden Beige
Josep Lluis Lai

Josep Lluis Lai
Josep Lluis Lai
Josep Lluis Lai

The huge windows were meant to take advantage of having natural light inside the house. The stone details makes it look unique and interesting. 

Small garden

Bio-Arquitectura, Josep Lluis Lai Josep Lluis Lai Mediterranean style garden Beige
Josep Lluis Lai

Josep Lluis Lai
Josep Lluis Lai
Josep Lluis Lai

Decorated with small flowering plants, the garden makes the space look delicate and more natural. The pergola gives it a rustic touch.

If you like this article, read a beautiful bungalow you'll love from every angle.

Charming houses you can build in the country
What do you think about this article?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks