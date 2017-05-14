The perfect house that combines beauty and sustainability

A creative design does not only produce beautiful outcome. It also offers smart solutions. What we are about to show you today is an architecture masterpiece that impressively combines beauty and sustainability. Let's take a closer look!
The spherical house is covered with a fence made of thin trunks of wood and clay. From here, we already see a visual of a creative home with sustainable elements.
The design of the house is highlighted by the curved design that gives a warm welcome. We also see the two large doors that opens up the space even more.
At the back, we see how the house takes advantage of terrain elevations. It creates a beautiful lawn that follows the natural layout of the environment.
Did you think that the curve design we saw earlier were just meant to make the house look pretty? The arches function as a pathway for rainwater that slides over the gutters and reaches the storage tank for reuse. What a creative and intelligent structure!
The huge windows were meant to take advantage of having natural light inside the house. The stone details makes it look unique and interesting.
Decorated with small flowering plants, the garden makes the space look delicate and more natural. The pergola gives it a rustic touch.
