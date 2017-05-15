A stunning two-storey sanctuary surrounded by nature

An owner's preference is not the only important aspect involved when building a house. The surrounding environment also come into play when coming up with your home's aesthetic, using certain design elements like the ones we will show you will further harness and accentuate the overall setting.
Check out this house from Taitung City, Taiwan and see how its modern industrial style design was able to translate and mold itself to its natural environment.
If you want a change of atmosphere, then have a refreshing meal where you can feel closer to nature. See how this open space is used as a dining area with a glass door that is easily accessible to the kitchen. This area could also be used as a counter top for food preparations where the family could enjoy their time together.
Simply enjoy good food along with good weather as you look at that wondrous scenery.
This modern industrial style house looks interestingly simple from the outside. Its facade has that cream and mocha color tones with an angled ceiling that created that mountain peak appearance, a very simple and non-invasive design that compliments the beautiful mountain range setting.
This model helps us appreciate and visualise the complete structure of the house. This two-story rectangular building is slightly elevated to approximately 0.5 meters height from the ground and at the front you will see a long ramp. As for the rooms, they have more or less the same size like a series of apartments which is a pretty low cost way to build a house. The same goes for the glass doors and windows which also have a standard size across the entire house. Below, you'll find a relief where the wind could pass through freely, then of course there's the second floor deck and another roof deck on top.
Bring the outdoors in and make the space feel roomier than it really is with the use of these glass doors that spans all throughout the entire wall.
The interior design of the house has a very cozy appeal brought about by the accent lights which make the industrial style bare polished cement floors and walls look elegant. A strip of narrow window opening is also one of the design features you will see in this house, it too serves as a good source of light during the day. The furnitures are also laid out to one side of the wall to keep the room light and airy.
The kitchen used two basic colors, off-white and grey, to keep the space from looking cluttered. It also has an industial shelf bolted from the ceiling for additional storage space. More importantly, it would be good to take note the strategic location of the kitchen, as it is positioned right in the middle of the indoor and outdoor dining areas.
The dining table is where the family gets together most of the time. For us, it is more than just about sharing a meal. This space is where families talk and spend quality time together, so by being at the heart of the household is a good way to get everyone together. The wood tones also keep the space very homey.
Check out these room windows! The left panels have an additional extension underneath, giving you a larger view of the outdoors as well as bring more light in. Again, the walls are kept bare with accent bulb lights hanging from above. The light colored wood flooring, on the other hand, makes the room feel warm.
The bathrooms are kept sleek and simple with bare walls and a few wood accents.
This roomy terrace could be a beautiful spot for sponsoring house parties. If you're not into that, then it could be a nice spot for star gazing at night. The view of the sea also completes the beauty of this space, as you get to appreciate nature at its best.
Take a look at that elegant flooring. Using dark tiles against white grout makes a very eye-catching design. Here, you'll also see the staircase leading up to the roof deck. Using wood and simple black metal bars against a rugged wooden wall make a nice design feature.