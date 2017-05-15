Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A stunning two-storey sanctuary surrounded by nature

Kamla Villanueva Kamla Villanueva
三野高台, 築里館空間設計 築里館空間設計 Rustic style house
Loading admin actions …

An owner's preference is not the only important aspect involved when building a house. The surrounding environment also come into play when coming up with your home's aesthetic, using certain design elements like the ones we will show you will further harness and accentuate the overall setting. 

Check out this house from Taitung City, Taiwan and see how its modern industrial style design was able to translate and mold itself to its natural environment.

Semi-Outdoor Dining

三野高台, 築里館空間設計 築里館空間設計 Rustic style house
築里館空間設計

築里館空間設計
築里館空間設計
築里館空間設計

三野高台, 築里館空間設計 築里館空間設計 Rustic style house
築里館空間設計

築里館空間設計
築里館空間設計
築里館空間設計

If you want a change of atmosphere, then have a refreshing meal where you can feel closer to nature. See how this open space is used as a dining area with a glass door that is easily accessible to the kitchen. This area could also be used as a counter top for food preparations where the family could enjoy their time together. 

Simply enjoy good food along with good weather as you look at that wondrous scenery.

Cream and mocha colors for the facade.

三野高台, 築里館空間設計 築里館空間設計 Rustic style house
築里館空間設計

築里館空間設計
築里館空間設計
築里館空間設計

This modern industrial style house looks interestingly simple from the outside. Its facade has that cream and mocha color tones with an angled ceiling that created that mountain peak appearance, a very simple and non-invasive design that compliments the beautiful mountain range setting. 

Miniature house model

三野高台, 築里館空間設計 築里館空間設計 Rustic style house
築里館空間設計

築里館空間設計
築里館空間設計
築里館空間設計

This model helps us appreciate and visualise the complete structure of the house. This two-story rectangular building is slightly elevated to approximately 0.5 meters height from the ground and at the front you will see a long ramp. As for the rooms, they have more or less the same size like a series of apartments which is a pretty low cost way to build a house. The same goes for the glass doors and windows which also have a standard size across the entire house. Below, you'll find a relief where the wind could pass through freely, then of course there's the second floor deck and another roof deck on top.

Wide open glass doors.

三野高台, 築里館空間設計 築里館空間設計 Rustic style house
築里館空間設計

築里館空間設計
築里館空間設計
築里館空間設計

Bring the outdoors in and make the space feel roomier than it really is with the use of these glass doors that spans all throughout the entire wall.

Open floor plan.

三野高台, 築里館空間設計 築里館空間設計 Living room
築里館空間設計

築里館空間設計
築里館空間設計
築里館空間設計

The interior design of the house has a very cozy appeal brought about by the accent lights which make the industrial style bare polished cement floors and walls look elegant. A strip of narrow window opening is also one of the design features you will see in this house, it too serves as a good source of light during the day. The furnitures are also laid out to one side of the wall to keep the room light and airy. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Modern kitchen

三野高台, 築里館空間設計 築里館空間設計 Kitchen
築里館空間設計

築里館空間設計
築里館空間設計
築里館空間設計

The kitchen used two basic colors, off-white and grey, to keep the space from looking cluttered. It also has an industial shelf bolted from the ceiling for additional storage space. More importantly, it would be good to take note the strategic location of the kitchen, as it is positioned right in the middle of the indoor and outdoor dining areas.

Dining table in the middle of the house

三野高台, 築里館空間設計 築里館空間設計 Modern dining room
築里館空間設計

築里館空間設計
築里館空間設計
築里館空間設計

The dining table is where the family gets together most of the time. For us, it is more than just about sharing a meal. This space is where families talk and spend quality time together, so by being at the heart of the household is a good way to get everyone together. The wood tones also keep the space very homey.

Cool bedroom

三野高台, 築里館空間設計 築里館空間設計 Modern style bedroom
築里館空間設計

築里館空間設計
築里館空間設計
築里館空間設計

Check out these room windows! The left panels have an additional extension underneath, giving you a larger view of the outdoors as well as bring more light in. Again, the walls are kept bare with accent bulb lights hanging from above. The light colored wood flooring, on the other hand, makes the room feel warm. 

三野高台, 築里館空間設計 築里館空間設計 Modern style bedroom
築里館空間設計

築里館空間設計
築里館空間設計
築里館空間設計

Adding a pop of color also makes the space unique. 

Bathroom

三野高台, 築里館空間設計 築里館空間設計 Modern bathroom
築里館空間設計

築里館空間設計
築里館空間設計
築里館空間設計

The bathrooms are kept sleek and simple with bare walls and a few wood accents.

Second floor terrace

三野高台, 築里館空間設計 築里館空間設計 Rustic style house
築里館空間設計

築里館空間設計
築里館空間設計
築里館空間設計

This roomy terrace could be a beautiful spot for sponsoring house parties. If you're not into that, then it could be a nice spot for star gazing at night. The view of the sea also completes the beauty of this space, as you get to appreciate nature at its best. 

Roof Deck

三野高台, 築里館空間設計 築里館空間設計 Rustic style house
築里館空間設計

築里館空間設計
築里館空間設計
築里館空間設計

Take a look at that elegant flooring. Using dark tiles against white grout makes a very eye-catching design. Here, you'll also see the staircase leading up to the roof deck. Using wood and simple black metal bars against a rugged wooden wall make a nice design feature. 

三野高台, 築里館空間設計 築里館空間設計 Rustic style house
築里館空間設計

築里館空間設計
築里館空間設計
築里館空間設計

This house is all about form and function. It's sleek modern industrial design and use of space make it a stunning sanctuary for nature lovers.

6 refreshing resort-style houses on homify

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks