A tour of a simple home (and how it was made!)

If you are looking for a unique modern home, we got you covered. Not only are we showing you this beautiful home, we are going to show you how the entire structure came to be. Perfect inspiration for your next dream project!
Even with the application of modern style, the house retains many elements specific to traditional construction. The demi-traditional model is emphasized in the ceilings of the home, plus the windows that allow fresh air to cool the house.
As seen in the image above, the house has a unique kind of extension. The house only has one story since the owners decided to expand the home horizontally. This kind of home extension is perfect for homeowners with a lot of space to spare.
Using glass for windows is the right choice to make your house feel spacious and look modern. In addition, the use of glass doors is a good method to save electricity during the day when sunlight directly lightens up on the room.
This area is quite spacious, which is highlighted by a combination of white walls and subtle dark brown floors. White did a great job bringing definition to every corner of the house, while brown is suitable for the whole outdoor floor for easy cleanup!
The height of the ceiling is emphasized even more by the seamless application of white paint from the ceiling to the walls. Using white as the main color of the home makes it look more spacious and serene.
In addition to white walls and ceiling, why not make the floor white too? If you want to bring a bright atmosphere for your family, this is the perfect idea for you. According to experts, the use of granite for flooring will increase durability and make floor cleaning a lot easier.
The kitchen is composed of a uniquely-shaped counter, wooden cabinets, and is completed by windows to make food prep a breeze.
Keep scrolling for the construction photos!
The majority of Thai-style house adopted a global template for the construction.
This is the image of the house when it is a bout 80% finished.
After completion of the main structure, the house will looked amazing, as pictured above.
You complete me
The house looked like a baby modern and traditional architecture after the completion of the construction
The home has a separate space for the vehicles, cars and motorbikes alike.
The house has its own parking area, large terrace and a variety of different paths to enter the house. in order to protect the security of the house, the architects also equipped the latter with a system of fences. If you want to adopt this type of model in the house of your dreams , go ahead and talk to the experts in your city to build this amazing home. Then again, if you're still looking for inspiration for your forever home, click here!