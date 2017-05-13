Charming houses you can build in the country

Oh, hello there. Have you always wanted to be one in nature and live the countryside life? Well, look no further. This intro may sound like one of those overplayed ads but there's nothing overplayed in this Ideabook. 100% inspiration guaranteed for all. This Ideabook contains homes from the classical/traditional type, to modern and unique. Keep scrolling!
Accompanied by an exquisite natural landscape surrounded by trees, this magnificent house that blends well with the surrounding environment. Classical and modern systems on woodwork were used for the facade and the main structure. This beautiful wooden house blends into the natural ecological structure seamlessly.
This home combines the comfort and luxury of a village house with the eye-catching roof form. Traditional slope roofing worked well with the natural colors and textures of the red brick walls. Imagine spending your summer evenings in the open area with a delightful garden designed for those who want to spend a pleasant chat with their loved ones.
The geometric roof slope can catch anyone's attention, especially when the beautiful color of this structure is considered.The high windows allow natural light illuminate the dining area. This place's terrace completes the facade's look.
Beautiful country home surrounded by a snowy forest… this home truly speaks of traditional Christmas tales.
This house is designed with an eye for stylish and modern design. The entire home's structure integrated with exquisite natural landscape and large glass doors and window create the prefect modern country home.
This home combines modern style with the warmth of traditional structure. The surrounding greenery will inspire those looking for their
nest; a place of serenity brought about by the natural textures and colors of natural stone combined by the peace of the forest.
This house's address is the name of the hill it is on. The large, grass-covered garden area with sun loungers offers comfort and convenience to the residents who want to enjoy a peaceful morning on a breezy hill.
As small as this minimalist house may seem, this wooden house built with simple woodwork creates a warm atmosphere with its natural texture.
This home is situated perfectly on a hillside. Imagine enjoying a warm cup of coffee in the terraces where fresh air freely flows in and out of the home. B y the way, if you need experts to consult with for your next home project, click here!
The sloped roof model combined with traditional architecture gives this home just the right balance of modern and traditional. Stone cladding is a classical architectural style while large windows are a part of modern architecture. The prominence of geometric figures, combined with the right landscape architecture, make this home look perfect in any angle you see it.
