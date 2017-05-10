Two-storey home with an amazing plan you can copy!

Dream homes come in different shapes and sizes. Naturally, they're dependent upon a person's set of preferences. But where do you actually gather examples to form your own idea of a dream home? Well, for starters, you came to the right site and perhaps even, the right ideabook because this two-storey we're sharing just has the right elements to get you swooning.
At a little over 110 square meters, this house features a neutral grey, brown to white palette that simply captivates in spite of its minimalism. Its gable roof design adds a traditional charm to the modern lines made prominent in the angles of the wooden cladding, doors, and windows.
A great feature to this facade is its attention to the outdoor leisurely needs of the family. Here you will find a small back porch with a dining set that allows you to appreciate the verdant surroundings of your home. Meanwhile, the roof here also includes two skylights which surely allows more light inside the home.
The living room is conveniently adjacent to the dining area. This entire open plan design creates a spacious vibe inside. What's more is that the tall glass windows enhance the lighting inside. Note that it's natural lighting too! In terms of color scheme, the interior borrows the neutral colors of the exterior but these are complemented by the bursts of orange and blue on some of the furnishings.
Another brilliant trick to an effortlessly sophisticated interior is using wood like the floor and dining table in this area. Its washed out brown hue also goes well against the subtle greys, greens, orange, and blues! Of course, that's also mostly because the natural look of wood goes well with just about any other material. To enhance wood's beauty, choose classy pieces like this retro dining set.
An alternate view of the living and dining areas detail the use of colorful items to perk up the entire space. Check out the abstract art pieces against the walls and how these complement as well the pops of blue and orange.
If you live in a tropical country like the Philippines, you won't really need a fireplace but if you're building a home in higher areas like Tagaytay or Baguio where the climate is significantly colder, then this seamless fireplace along the corner would be a cool and practical idea for your equally chic interior.
The kitchen is a stunning combination of geometry against white surfaces. For one, we're gushing over the fractal-like effect of the backsplash tiles. We particularly adore how in spite of its quirky look, it still blends with the clean grey and white elements around it. Also, as a breather, the windows by the counter add a refreshing element to the entire kitchen ensemble.
This is the ground floor plan of the home which reveal the rest of the rooms on the same level and includes the outdoor porch.