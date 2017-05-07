Your browser is out-of-date.

A 122-square-meter home with enough space for the whole family

Stephanie Kirsten
Living room
A house does not need to be too big to be beautiful. A single floor is more than enough space to have a comfortable living area. The floor area of this featured home is a measly 120 square meters, but it proved that proper design is all you need to have one gorgeous home for you and your loved ones.

Wooden House

A beautiful single storey house with a wide, open area gives a fresh feeling around the house. 

Garden

If you do not have a lot of space, try a small garden like the one on this house. The backyard is a pine forest that provides ample shade for the whole house. Also, plant small trees around the home to obscure the home from the outside world.

Hallway

The front hall is an integral part of the house. This house used stones as floor for the hallway entering the home. Stone flooring is perfect for those who have shoe racks inside of the home so they do not have to take their shoes off before entering the house.

Dining Area

This house has wood as the main building material. The wood used to make the floor has the same color tone as the pieces of furniture and even the ceiling. The table set is perfectly placed near the kitchen, and near the window for natural lighting.

Well-ventilated home

Another great idea for small homes such as this is to use glass for both doors and windows. Ventilation and lighting are made easy through the mobile doors and windows.

Living room

The reddish brown leather sofa makes the living room look warm and cozy. The big window allows for a majestic view of the outside, all the while being in the comforts of your own home.

Beams

To save some money, no ceiling was installed. This is made possible because the beams were installed in such a picturesque ay, almost too perfect for an Instagram photo. 

Office

The long table by the window is ideal for a tiny yet comfortable work space. The view of the greenery is quite relaxing, and balances off the stress from your work station. The table and chairs is also perfect for group meetings and brainstorming. Who knows? The overall feel of this office may be the birthplace of your million dollar idea!

Woodworking: 8 steps to building your own wooden house

