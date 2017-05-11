Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

5 ways to make your old home new again

Stephanie Kirsten Stephanie Kirsten
REMODELACION DE FACHADA, COOLDESIGN SPA COOLDESIGN SPA
Loading admin actions …

This isn't your typical idea listicle--- this one will show you ideas PLUS a comparison of how it was before and how it looks like now. Pretty awesome, huh? We know. So, scroll down for some serious inspiration. 

Oh, and speaking of inspiration…  click here!

Before: MEH

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The facade is not in dire condition, I must say. Overall though, it looks incomplete. You know that feeling when the music is sick and then you are waiting for the beat to drop and it doesn't happen? Frustrating, innit? The same goes for this house.

After: YAAAAS

REMODELACION DE FACHADA, COOLDESIGN SPA COOLDESIGN SPA
COOLDESIGN SPA

COOLDESIGN SPA
COOLDESIGN SPA
COOLDESIGN SPA

The doors and walls were completely redone, with safety as the topmost priority.

From shabby to beautiful

EDIFICIO CASA CORONADO, Trama Arquitectos Trama Arquitectos
Trama Arquitectos

Trama Arquitectos
Trama Arquitectos
Trama Arquitectos

(Before: Below, After: Above)

MIRACLES DO HAPPEN! From dilapidated to damn, I want that house! real quick. The renovation gave emphasis on the overall structure and color scheme of the house.

Before and after: Boring vacant space no more

EDIFICIO CASA CORONADO, Trama Arquitectos Trama Arquitectos
Trama Arquitectos

Trama Arquitectos
Trama Arquitectos
Trama Arquitectos

Before renovation, this house is one creepy background music away from being a haunted house. The laying of tiles, repainting of the walls, and adding of blooms gave this house a new look.

Before: Good, but not good enough

homify Single family home
homify

homify
homify
homify

Okay, this one's actually not that terrible. It is boring though. It doesn't feel like home, that's for sure.

After: IS THIS THE SAME HOUSE?

homify Single family home Bricks White
homify

homify
homify
homify

There is not much remnant of what the house looked like before renovation. This home looks more sophisticated with its glass terrace and light walls. This one definitely feels like home.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Before: Stuck in the wrong era

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

This home looks unique, but the style is old-fashioned.

After: Modern and sophisticated

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

See? Little tweaks make so much difference. From old-fashioned to modern, this home's renovation is a sure winner.

Want to start your home project ASAP? Consult an expert!

A simple Japanese house with the hippest interiors
We learned a lot! Did you?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks