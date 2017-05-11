5 ways to make your old home new again

This isn't your typical idea
listicle--- this one will show you ideas PLUS a comparison of how it was before and how it looks like now. Pretty awesome, huh? We know. So, scroll down for some serious inspiration.
The facade is not in dire condition, I must say. Overall though, it looks incomplete. You know that feeling when the music is sick and then you are waiting for the beat to drop and it doesn't happen? Frustrating, innit? The same goes for this house.
The doors and walls were completely redone, with safety as the topmost priority.
(Before: Below, After: Above)
MIRACLES DO HAPPEN! From dilapidated to
damn, I want that house! real quick. The renovation gave emphasis on the overall structure and color scheme of the house.
Before renovation, this house is one creepy background music away from being a haunted house. The laying of tiles, repainting of the walls, and adding of blooms gave this house a new look.
Okay, this one's actually not that terrible. It is boring though. It doesn't feel like home, that's for sure.
There is not much remnant of what the house looked like before renovation. This home looks more sophisticated with its glass terrace and light walls. This one definitely feels like home.
This home looks unique, but the style is old-fashioned.