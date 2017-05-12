17 stunning homes for all seasons

This home gives off a certain comfortable ambiance—one that is both familiar and new. There was a time when stone houses were the hottest trend, but now you will only see them in places that are frequently visited by typhoons. Since the Philippines do have wet and dry seasons, I would recommend this type of structure as a good investment. In wet seasons or during typhoons, the stone foundation remains sturdy, withstanding strong winds and heavy downpours, and then during dry seasons, these stone walls have the capability to cool down the temperature of your home and ward off the summer heat. Given these attributes, we'd like to show you this design. Check out that modern take on the house made of stone. Looking at it may just as well make anyone crave grandma's cooking but at the same time, be amazed by that modern twist.