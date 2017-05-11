Your browser is out-of-date.

How to build your dream wooden home

With a busy work life, a lot of people want to come home to a peaceful and relaxing house. Aside from being cozy, it also has to be pretty and stylish. Are you already picturing how the house looks like? It's a wooden house, isn't it? A wooden house gives a feeling of warmth and comfort. It's a kind of house that makes you say to yourself, This is what home feels like. Now let's get started on building your home. Here are steps to make it happen.

The planning

Do a careful planning with the architect. Have correct measurements to avoid making mistakes and wasting money.

The structure

Determine the shape and structure of the house. Panels are used to hold up walls and create partitions inside the home.

The house taking shape

With this, we already see the house taking shape. Can you already imagine where the living room and the dining room will be?

The final stages

The house is almost complete and this cozy terrace is the perfect final touch. Set up small table and chairs and enjoy a quiet breakfast.

The finished product

The finished house is a vision! It is the kind of house you want to come home to after a long day.

Next read: Woodworking DIY: How to repair and restore wood in your house.

