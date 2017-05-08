Your browser is out-of-date.

A small but charming home designed to inspire

How would you describe your dream home? Simple but beautiful with a nice garden? That's quite general. But we get the picture. How about we show you a house in detail and let us know if this is what you have in mind? Sounds good? Let's get started!

Twice as cozy

If you have the space, make not just one, but two porches! Setting up the space with pretty and colorful lounge chairs give a cozy and welcoming atmosphere.

A beautiful garden

Having a garden is like having an exemplary salad dressing to what would have been a bland serving of mixed greens. Just look at how this garden spiced up this house. The bed of grasses and selection of plants provide interesting texture and lively colors.

Stylish facade

Notice how the facade is partially covered with bricks. It's a good mix of modern and traditional. This is an excellent inspiration for a holiday home!

Enjoying the sun

When the weather is nice, go out and enjoy the sun. If it's too hot, the crawling plants would be more than happy to provide you with some shade.

Colorful corner

Feel closer to nature with a vertical garden just right beside your lounge chair. There are some colorful flowers to make every thing look better, too!

For more home inspiration, read 17 best home facades on Homify right now.

Discover home inspiration!

