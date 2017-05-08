Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 best kitchen layouts for your home

Stephanie Kirsten Stephanie Kirsten
Modern apartment - Istanbul 2016, AMMAR BAKO design studio AMMAR BAKO design studio Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Kitchen designs are important; anyone who says otherwise has gone bonkers. If you are about to plan your new kitchen or redecorate your existing one, these 10 kitchen layouts are worth looking at (also: worth swooning over). To each his own, so this Ideabook has ideas for the classy, the traditional, and the modern homeowner. We gotchu fam!

Cabin feels

Küche Modern und Altholztheke, ZABOROWSKI ** Kreativer Innenausbau ZABOROWSKI ** Kreativer Innenausbau Kitchen
ZABOROWSKI ** Kreativer Innenausbau

ZABOROWSKI ** Kreativer Innenausbau
ZABOROWSKI ** Kreativer Innenausbau
ZABOROWSKI ** Kreativer Innenausbau

If you are into woodwork, you will definitely love this gorgeous kitchen. Modern as it is, the wooden table and chairs gives off a cabin in the woods feel. The brick wall serves as an amazing backdrop to incorporate rustic into this kitchen's mix of different elements.

Kitchen with an attic

Winkelbungalow, K-MÄLEON Haus GmbH K-MÄLEON Haus GmbH Kitchen Grey
K-MÄLEON Haus GmbH

K-MÄLEON Haus GmbH
K-MÄLEON Haus GmbH
K-MÄLEON Haus GmbH

We are starting our list strong with this unique kitchen with an attic. The big glass windows allow natural light to enter the kitchen area. The attic is a unique addition to this kitchen that will ensure a one of a kind dining experience for the home's residents.

Minimalist

Vivienda GM, onside onside Kitchen
onside

onside
onside
onside

Who's in love with this kitchen? I know I am! This kitchen looks amazing from all angles. For all my clean freaks out there, this white kitchen will make spotting the smallest of stains easier for you.

Two-toned beauty

Lively Kitchen AAMRAPALI BHOGLE Kitchen Glass Red
AAMRAPALI BHOGLE

Lively Kitchen

AAMRAPALI BHOGLE
AAMRAPALI BHOGLE
AAMRAPALI BHOGLE

The perfect shade of red to complement the white cabinets… so much love! The cabinets are super helpful in organizing your kitchen stuff too.

Perfect shade of blue

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Why is this the perfect shade of blue, you ask? It is easy on the eyes, it complements the traditional design of the kitchen to create a retro feel, and it looks all shades of lovely.

Big kitchen for the big boss

Handleless Kitchen Finished In Farrow & Ball Downpipe Just Click Kitchens Kitchen MDF Grey Kitchen,Handleless Kitchen,Farrow and Ball,Downpipe,Dark Grey,kitchen cabinet,Grey kitchen,Modern Kitchen
Just Click Kitchens

Handleless Kitchen Finished In Farrow & Ball Downpipe

Just Click Kitchens
Just Click Kitchens
Just Click Kitchens

Big kitchen for the busy chef? This kitchen is perfect for you! The wide counter top plus the cabinets and drawers are going to make you at peace when cooking. No more running around the kitchen when everything has its own place.

Need help for your next home project? Consult an expert here.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Country

Bost Builders | Lake Front French Retreat | Raleigh, NC, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Kitchen Concrete Beige
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

This kitchen looks so homey, doesn't it? As traditional as it seems, this kitchen is equipped with an air vent and other modern day kitchen equipment to make things easy peasy. The kitchen island and the chairs kind of reminds you of waiting for your mom to finish her cooking and feed you with a hearty bowl of soup. Reminiscing the good old days would be perfect in this gorgeous kitchen!

Shhh… it's a secret pantry!

Cornforth White Shaker Kitchen homify Kitchen
homify

Cornforth White Shaker Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

This Narnia feels is strong with this one. That white wall-looking cabinet door has a lot of wonderful secrets inside (a.k.a. FOOD). The ingenuity of this kitchen cabinet door's creator is amazing!

Classy

homify Kitchen White
homify

homify
homify
homify

This kitchen is perfect for the fancy pants out there. The white and gold palette surely makes anyone who dines here drink their tea pinky up.

Black and white

cocinas, Kansei Cocinas Kansei Cocinas Kitchen
Kansei Cocinas

Kansei Cocinas
Kansei Cocinas
Kansei Cocinas

These colors always work well. Yup, even for kitchens! The minimal decoration plus the black and white color palette are perfect for people who are into modern and classic aesthetics.

A small but charming home designed to inspire

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks