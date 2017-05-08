10 best kitchen layouts for your home

Kitchen designs are important; anyone who says otherwise has gone bonkers. If you are about to plan your new kitchen or redecorate your existing one, these 10 kitchen layouts are worth looking at (also: worth swooning over). To each his own, so this Ideabook has ideas for the classy, the traditional, and the modern homeowner. We gotchu fam!
If you are into woodwork, you will definitely love this gorgeous kitchen. Modern as it is, the wooden table and chairs gives off a
cabin in the woods feel. The brick wall serves as an amazing backdrop to incorporate rustic into this kitchen's mix of different elements.
We are starting our list strong with this unique kitchen with an attic. The big glass windows allow natural light to enter the kitchen area. The attic is a unique addition to this kitchen that will ensure a one of a kind dining experience for the home's residents.
Who's in love with this kitchen? I know I am! This kitchen looks amazing from all angles. For all my clean freaks out there, this white kitchen will make spotting the smallest of stains easier for you.
The perfect shade of red to complement the white cabinets… so much love! The cabinets are super helpful in organizing your kitchen stuff too.
Why is this the perfect shade of blue, you ask? It is easy on the eyes, it complements the traditional design of the kitchen to create a retro feel, and it looks all shades of lovely.
Big kitchen for the busy chef? This kitchen is perfect for you! The wide counter top plus the cabinets and drawers are going to make you at peace when cooking. No more running around the kitchen when everything has its own place.
Need help for your next home project? Consult an expert here.
This kitchen looks so homey, doesn't it? As traditional as it seems, this kitchen is equipped with an air vent and other modern day kitchen equipment to make things easy peasy. The kitchen island and the chairs kind of reminds you of waiting for your mom to finish her cooking and feed you with a hearty bowl of soup. Reminiscing the good old days would be perfect in this gorgeous kitchen!
This Narnia feels is strong with this one. That white
wall-looking cabinet door has a lot of wonderful secrets inside (a.k.a. FOOD). The ingenuity of this kitchen cabinet door's creator is amazing!
This kitchen is perfect for the fancy pants out there. The white and gold palette surely makes anyone who dines here drink their tea pinky up.
These colors always work well. Yup, even for kitchens! The minimal decoration plus the black and white color palette are perfect for people who are into modern and classic aesthetics.