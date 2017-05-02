Your browser is out-of-date.

17 best home facades on homify right now

ieth inolino
Gartenhäuser, Betana Blockhaus GmbH Betana Blockhaus GmbH Scandinavian style houses
You might not want to judge a book by it's cover but it's a different situation when we are talking about a house. The facade of the house is your preview, if not a summary, of the vision of the architect. Is it to command attention with extravagant details? Or perhaps keep a low profile with subtle and minimalist features?

The facade also tells you what to expect when you enter the house. Will the living room be as cozy as the terrace? How will the design of the exterior translate with how the interior looks like? It brings out your excitement and curiosity. It makes you look forward to unexpected surprises. More importantly, it tells you a lot about the people that lives there. It reveals their personality, passion, and preferences. 

Today, Homify will showcase 17 of its best facade. We hope that this will inspire you in your new home. When you are done with this article, check out 15 Asian houses Homify readers want the most.

1. The perfect wooden house in the countryside with a cozy terrace

Gartenhäuser, Betana Blockhaus GmbH Betana Blockhaus GmbH Scandinavian style houses
Betana Blockhaus GmbH

Betana Blockhaus GmbH
Betana Blockhaus GmbH
Betana Blockhaus GmbH

2. Minimalist design that blends with traditional materials

Light well, 株式会社トランスデザイン 株式会社トランスデザイン Modern home
株式会社トランスデザイン

株式会社トランスデザイン
株式会社トランスデザイン
株式会社トランスデザイン

3. Geometric shapes are the highlights of this house

homify Minimalist house
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. The open garage makes the house looks elegant

CASA MAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern home
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

5. A simple garden for a simple house

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Red stands out in the forest

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Country style house
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

7. Big windows showcase the interior beautifully

The Grange, Feldman Architecture Feldman Architecture Classic style houses
Feldman Architecture

Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

8. Slanted roof makes the house interesting

8匹の猫と姉妹の暮らす家, AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン Asian style house
AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン

AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン
AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン
AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン

9. Porch with crawling flowers in the facade looks lovely

Projeto Residencial em estilo rústico/campestre a ser construída na cidade de Três Coroas/RS, na Serra Gaúcha/Vale do Paranhana, Cíntia Schirmer | arquiteta e urbanista Cíntia Schirmer | arquiteta e urbanista Country house Bricks Multicolored
Cíntia Schirmer | arquiteta e urbanista

Cíntia Schirmer | arquiteta e urbanista
Cíntia Schirmer | arquiteta e urbanista
Cíntia Schirmer | arquiteta e urbanista

10. Trees on the second floor makes this house a tropical paradise

homify Minimalist house
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. There's beauty in simplicity

Neubau in Bonn, PlanBar Architektur PlanBar Architektur Modern home
PlanBar Architektur

PlanBar Architektur
PlanBar Architektur
PlanBar Architektur

12. Modern design with simple lines

homify Modern home
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. A house that opens up to nature

., 株式会社 東設計工房 株式会社 東設計工房 Mediterranean style house
株式会社 東設計工房

株式会社 東設計工房
株式会社 東設計工房
株式会社 東設計工房

14. Glass wall looks elegant

Villa sul lago di Como, Studio Marco Piva Studio Marco Piva Modern home
Studio Marco Piva

Studio Marco Piva
Studio Marco Piva
Studio Marco Piva

15. White always looks elegant especially with minimalist design

Nijsten - Vandeput, Architectenbureau Dirk Nijsten bvba Architectenbureau Dirk Nijsten bvba Modern home
Architectenbureau Dirk Nijsten bvba

Architectenbureau Dirk Nijsten bvba
Architectenbureau Dirk Nijsten bvba
Architectenbureau Dirk Nijsten bvba

16. A modern cabin in the woods

Denver Street Lot 7, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Modern home
Uptic Studios

Denver Street Lot 7

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

17. The irregular structure of the house makes you wonder how it looks inside

homify Modern home
homify

homify
homify
homify
