Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 habits to make your home life better

Dayan Buensuceso—homify Dayan Buensuceso—homify
HAPPY HOME 2014, ROSA PURA HOME STORE ROSA PURA HOME STORE Living room
Loading admin actions …

When you think of a home, the idea of relaxation also comes to mind. No more stress or lesser responsibilities. Those kinds of thoughts. Contrary to these however, the idea of a home is also anchored on how to maintain it and keep that relaxing vibe consistent throughout. In other words, having a home requires effort and much responsibility. Can you imagine what your house would look and feel like once you leave, for example, the trash from the bin unremoved for weeks? Well, if not, just think bacteria, sickness and maybe even depression! So check out these 8 habits which we encourage you to develop so you can have that relaxing and happy home for eternity.

1. Clean the kitchen after use

homify Industrial style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

People have this habit of cleaning the kitchen the following morning and it's not such a good idea especially when you don't want critters and insects to infest your food supply or food preparation area! So we highly suggest that immediately after using the kitchen, clean up on the area as well as with the utensils.

2. Refrain from eating in the bedroom

The Bed, ArqRender ArqRender Modern style bedroom White
ArqRender

ArqRender
ArqRender
ArqRender

While there's trend of building a house where the interiors are versatile and can be used for various purposes, there's also a vulnerability to again  be infested with insects, ants, rodents, and cockroaches especially in the bedroom where we often take our dinners or snacks before actually sleeping or resting. Who honestly wants to sleep with these creatures visiting you every so often?

3. Hang and segregate clothing items

Estudio de diseño y producción de muebles trabajados en hierro y madera paraíso., NOMO NOMO HouseholdAccessories & decoration
NOMO

NOMO
NOMO
NOMO

Keeping a wardrobe can be such a chore. Avoid the unnecessary pile build-up by investing on racks or investing your time to organize them with the use of baskets or plastic wares just so you can separate items accordingly.

4. Mix and match furnishings

HAPPY HOME 2014, ROSA PURA HOME STORE ROSA PURA HOME STORE Living room
ROSA PURA HOME STORE

ROSA PURA HOME STORE
ROSA PURA HOME STORE
ROSA PURA HOME STORE

Interior designing of the past relied heavily on form wherein what's supposed to be in the living room must only be confined to the living room. These days, it is important to keep a close eye on trends especially with properly mixing and matching furnishings.

5. Clean regularly

CASA VC - BARRIO SAN SEBASTIÁN- FUNES, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Minimalist bedroom
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

It's a cliche but nothing beats a clean and organized interior. Cleaning involves knowledge of affordable yet effective materials to properly rid your furnishings and crannies of dirt, stains, or soil. Search online if your own stock knowledge isn't enough because there are surprisingly lots of life hacks on cleaning available out there.

6. Clean the bathroom often

Eaton Mews North - Master Bathroom Roselind Wilson Design Modern bathroom bathroom,modern,contemporary,black and white,interior design,lights
Roselind Wilson Design

Eaton Mews North—Master Bathroom

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

By often, we're trying to target those who have a misconception  that cleaning the bathroom once a week is already enough. That area is the seat of our bodily excretions and moisture also naturally builds up in there so it doesn't do any harm if you clean it once or twice a day. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Monitor the little details

CASA COLINAS | UNQUILLO | VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR, ARQUETERRA ARQUETERRA Media room
ARQUETERRA

ARQUETERRA
ARQUETERRA
ARQUETERRA

These little details include checking on your power supply and seeing if it follows a direct connection which can be cut off once a short circuit occurs. Consult electricians to assist you on this and advice you on a safe electrical systems for your home. Another detail is to check on the elements that make up your interior design. Does one ornament fit in the general theme of your living room, for example?

8. Store your items with classification

+Garage, 株式会社コウド一級建築士事務所 株式会社コウド一級建築士事務所 Modern garage/shed
株式会社コウド一級建築士事務所

株式会社コウド一級建築士事務所
株式会社コウド一級建築士事務所
株式会社コウド一級建築士事務所

In organizing your items, we highly suggest that you employ an order or system. It hits two birds with one stone after all—making your home look neat and making it more convenient for you to locate your items. 

The perfect small house for families with children

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks