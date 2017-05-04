Your browser is out-of-date.

10 rustic dream homes you'd want to live in

Dayan Buensuceso—homify Dayan Buensuceso—homify
Mon Rêve, reitsema & partners architecten bna reitsema & partners architecten bna Country style house
Loading admin actions …

Does Disney or do fairy tales, in general, occupy a sweet, comfortable zone in your heart? Do you fancy those charming fairy tale houses featured as the narrator begins his or her 'once upon a time… ' line? Well, homify might just bring your wishful thoughts into reality with these equally dreamy houses. Check out which one tickles your fancy and might potentially be your actual residence later on.

1. Florals and wood

Casa Amancay Ι San Martín de los Andes, Neuquén. Argentina., Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén Single family home Wood Brown
Patagonia Log Homes—Arquitectos—Neuquén

Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén
Patagonia Log Homes—Arquitectos—Neuquén
Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén

Straight out of the woods, here's a polished lumber or wooden home decorated with cheery flowers.

2. Wrought iron wonders

Дом в г.Калининграде, AGRAFFE design AGRAFFE design Classic style houses
AGRAFFE design

AGRAFFE design
AGRAFFE design
AGRAFFE design

Wrought iron in black with fancy curlicues is a go-to detail which you can use for your railings and gates. The ceramic flooring on the photo above is also a lovely complement.

3. Stone walls

Saman Damı, ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ Country style house
ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ

ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ
ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ
ARAL TATİLÇİFTLİĞİ

Channel Hansel and Gretel's bread house with eye-popping colors against stone walls like this house's exterior elements.

4. Stone houses

Trullo Chiobbica, PAOLA REBELLATO ARCHITETTO PAOLA REBELLATO ARCHITETTO Country style house
PAOLA REBELLATO ARCHITETTO

PAOLA REBELLATO ARCHITETTO
PAOLA REBELLATO ARCHITETTO
PAOLA REBELLATO ARCHITETTO

If you want to go a bit further with stone and happen to be living in a colder area, an all-stone exterior is your best option. The one here plays up on the material by using texture, shape and color to enhance the look.

5. Asian charm

Chattarpur Farmhouse New Delhi, monica khanna designs monica khanna designs Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
monica khanna designs

Chattarpur Farmhouse New Delhi

monica khanna designs
monica khanna designs
monica khanna designs

From Western-conceived tales, let's fly back to our Asian community where oriental houses are just as dreamy as the Western ones with its neat lines and elaborate details.

6. Classic

"Dornröschenschloss", miacasa miacasa Country style house
miacasa

miacasa
miacasa
miacasa

Here's one that conveys Little Red's Grandma's home in the forest sans the bad wolf. It's simple, charming and classy at the same time in terms of design, color palette, and general vibe!

7. Roof bait

Dom Sandra G2 - stylowa elegancja i luksus przestrzeni we wnętrzu! , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Classic style houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

It doesn't have to be an entire house that you should design to mimic fairy tales. You can focus on one aspect like the roof here which interestingly catches our attention with its red shades and ceramic tiles plus higher pitch.

8. Medieval

Fotoarbeiten Reetdachhaus in List auf Sylt, Home Staging Sylt GmbH Home Staging Sylt GmbH Country style house
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

Thinking about those live-action fairy tales with medieval settings? Capture the era and drama with a straw roof and stone or brick surfaces. They updated and styled this house through the window designs.

9. Cottage warmth

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Country style house
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

A cottage can be a refreshing respite especially when it's placed close to nature. This one has a dainty front porch where you can exchange stories with a loved one.

10. Modern fairy tales

Mon Rêve, reitsema & partners architecten bna reitsema & partners architecten bna Country style house
reitsema &amp; partners architecten bna

reitsema & partners architecten bna
reitsema &amp; partners architecten bna
reitsema & partners architecten bna

Take fairy tales to the now by combining their magical atmosphere with modern architecture just like the stunning window and door details on this one.

The perfect small house for families with children

