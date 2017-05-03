The perfect small house for families with children

For a family with two or more children, this house, with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a large lounge area, is perfect. Designed for rather large families, the structure is elegantly decorated and has the functionality to meet the dwellers' needs. The subterranean roof, hidden ceiling, kitchen, dining room and other parts of the house were built at affordable prices. At reasonable costs, this spacious home has all the features needed by members of the family and their guests.
When it's time to build for your own family, you may get many ideas from the design of this house.
You can appreciate the flawless design of this house just from the outside. During the day, you can clearly see and appreciate how the glass walls, the white facade of the garage, the tiles used for the roof, and the windows on the attic, create the overall architectural beauty of this structure. The fact that this was built at reasonable costs gives many the opportunity to create an equally stunning home.
The house in general is poised like a pearl in the middle of a lush green garden that is its oyster. The arch-shaped window creates an interesting detail and adds to the aesthetics of the roof. The entire house, with all its appointed rooms, is under a single roof, while the covered veranda allows children to be in closer harmony with nature.
The open kitchen of the house is spacious, elegant and functional at the same time. The elegance is achieved through the use of simple sleek designs like those of the silver stools and the island where food is prepared. The blending of white and silver emit tranquility that make this a perfect hearth for this home.
In the living room is a fireplace that keeps the family warm during winter months. Though the pillar of the fireplace is protruding, it seems to blend with the hallway and floor because of the modern design of the interiors. The contrast between the white pillar and the black frame of the fireplace is a notable feature of the design, and is ingenuously different from many other fireplaces in country homes.
