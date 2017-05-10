Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A simple Japanese house with the hippest interiors

ieth inolino homify ieth inolino homify
秦野ハウス Hadano House, straight design lab straight design lab Living room
Loading admin actions …

Japanese design is known for its simple design, minimalist aesthetics, and clean lines. But even with subtle efforts, the outcome is always on point, hip, and cool. As with other facets of Japanese culture, there is always something admirable with their creativity and innovation. Do you want to get more inspired? Let's check out this house!

Facade

秦野ハウス Hadano House, straight design lab straight design lab Scandinavian style houses
straight design lab

straight design lab
straight design lab
straight design lab

A simple facade gives you a feeling of clean and clutter-free design. The modest style of the windows and door is friendly and respectable. It stands out amid the surrounding environment, giving a relaxed and peaceful atmosphere.

Living room

秦野ハウス Hadano House, straight design lab straight design lab Living room
straight design lab

straight design lab
straight design lab
straight design lab

The white wall and wooden floor makes the space feel peaceful and relaxing. This also makes the room look bigger, together with the high ceiling and huge windows. We also see few items in the living room that adheres to the minimalist look of the house. 

Kitchen and dining room

秦野ハウス Hadano House, straight design lab straight design lab Kitchen
straight design lab

straight design lab
straight design lab
straight design lab

Given the small space, an open-space concept is ideal for the house. There are no walls that divide the different rooms in the house. Here, we see that the kitchen is easily accessible from the dining room and vice versa. The colored backsplash against the all-white kitchen serves a hip focal point.

Bedroom

秦野ハウス Hadano House, straight design lab straight design lab Scandinavian style dining room
straight design lab

straight design lab
straight design lab
straight design lab

Adding a sense of mystery and excitement, we see a wooden staircase that leads to the bedroom. Notice how the stairs and the door appear narrow to save space.

Multi-purpose room

秦野ハウス Hadano House, straight design lab straight design lab Scandinavian style houses
straight design lab

straight design lab
straight design lab
straight design lab

On the other side of the house is a multi-purpose room that can serve as a study room or a work area for the members of the family. 

Bathroom

秦野ハウス Hadano House, straight design lab straight design lab Scandinavian style bathroom
straight design lab

straight design lab
straight design lab
straight design lab

The bathroom takes a break from white and opted for blue mosaic tiles. This gives the space a retro vibe but still keeping every thing neat and simple.

If you like this article, read How to bring the wabi-sabi philosophy into your home.

7 things that are making your home ugly
Hip enough for you?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks