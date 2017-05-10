A simple Japanese house with the hippest interiors

Japanese design is known for its simple design, minimalist aesthetics, and clean lines. But even with subtle efforts, the outcome is always on point, hip, and cool. As with other facets of Japanese culture, there is always something admirable with their creativity and innovation. Do you want to get more inspired? Let's check out this house!
A simple facade gives you a feeling of clean and clutter-free design. The modest style of the windows and door is friendly and respectable. It stands out amid the surrounding environment, giving a relaxed and peaceful atmosphere.
Given the small space, an open-space concept is ideal for the house. There are no walls that divide the different rooms in the house. Here, we see that the kitchen is easily accessible from the dining room and vice versa. The colored backsplash against the all-white kitchen serves a hip focal point.
Adding a sense of mystery and excitement, we see a wooden staircase that leads to the bedroom. Notice how the stairs and the door appear narrow to save space.
On the other side of the house is a multi-purpose room that can serve as a study room or a work area for the members of the family.
The bathroom takes a break from white and opted for blue mosaic tiles. This gives the space a retro vibe but still keeping every thing neat and simple.
