11 examples that prove prefabricated houses can be beautiful

Stephanie Kirsten Stephanie Kirsten
homify Modern home
Some people get uneasy when the thought of a prefabricated house comes to mind. What is there not to like? It takes less time to make and the designs vary. I'm pretty sure some people's fear of prefabricated houses is rooted in how it looks small and generic. Not anymore. This Ideabook will surely make you say YES! to a prefabricated house!

Countryside-inspired

Casa Prefabricada en Bogota, PREFABRICASA PREFABRICASA Rustic style house
PREFABRICASA

PREFABRICASA
PREFABRICASA
PREFABRICASA

Our first example of prefabricated house is characterized by wooden beams and other woodwork. Just a glance will show you just how big and spacious the whole house is!

Bedroom

Casa Prefabricada en Bogota, PREFABRICASA PREFABRICASA Tropical style bedroom
PREFABRICASA

PREFABRICASA
PREFABRICASA
PREFABRICASA

One of the bedrooms can even fit three beds! Awesome!

L-shaped home

homify Minimalist house Aluminium/Zinc White
homify

homify
homify
homify

The second example is a ready-made example of a modern L-shaped home. Spacious exteriors and large sliding doors sound perfect to me.

Spacious interior

homify Kitchen Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

The house is quite spacious and it is evident that the dining room is a combination of the kitchen and living room.

Color Gradation

VIMOB by COLECTIVO CREATIVO , COLECTIVO CREATIVO COLECTIVO CREATIVO Modern home
COLECTIVO CREATIVO

COLECTIVO CREATIVO
COLECTIVO CREATIVO
COLECTIVO CREATIVO

This wooden house is made of wood of differing tones and colors. 

Living space

VIMOB by COLECTIVO CREATIVO , COLECTIVO CREATIVO COLECTIVO CREATIVO Living room
COLECTIVO CREATIVO

COLECTIVO CREATIVO
COLECTIVO CREATIVO
COLECTIVO CREATIVO

The interiors of the wooden house has limited space. Despite that, it can still fit a kitchen, a living room, and a bedroom.

Black beauty

Vipp Shelter Vipp Commercial spaces Commercial Spaces
Vipp

Vipp Shelter

Vipp
Vipp
Vipp

This isn't one of your basic-looking homes. This one has a lot of character from its black walls and large glass walls.

Black and white bathroom

Vipp bathroom Vipp BathroomBathtubs & showers
Vipp

Vipp bathroom

Vipp
Vipp
Vipp

The transparent glass shower is lost in the darkness of the walls. But don't you worry! Proper lighting will ensure that you don't trip over anything.

Japanese Modern Architecture

화성 봉가리주택 - 아빠와 아들의 아지트가 있는 집, 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 Modern home
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

Two-storey building with an upper floor terrace? Shut up and take my money!

Work under a ladder? Sure.

화성 봉가리주택 - 아빠와 아들의 아지트가 있는 집, 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 Modern windows & doors
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

Look at the cute work area beneath the stairs! The person who did this definitely has an eye for design and organization.

Living room

화성 봉가리주택 - 아빠와 아들의 아지트가 있는 집, 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 Living room
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

The living room floor is raised a little bit to add character to the interiors of the house.

Pop of color

homify Modern home
homify

homify
homify
homify

This prefabricated house is made of container units and a ton of creativity.

Space for days

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

We can feel the spaciousness of the interior in this panoramic shot of the living area!

Shack-y but not shabby

Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern home
A4estudio

A4estudio
A4estudio
A4estudio

Dark prefabricated buildings with mountainous backdrop may seem too similar to a shack, but it's actually large and elegant.

Bathroom

Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern bathroom
A4estudio

A4estudio
A4estudio
A4estudio

The designer has designed the bathroom beautifully with a high ceiling and large tile mosaic in the middle of the bathroom.

Terrace, terrace, and more terrace

D&G.P - 2015 - QUIOSQUE DA ILHA DOS MARINHEIROS, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Modern home
Kali Arquitetura

Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

Large outside terrace? Check. Spacious and furnished interiors? Check!

Together, forever

D&G.P - 2015 - QUIOSQUE DA ILHA DOS MARINHEIROS, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Modern home
Kali Arquitetura

Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

The kitchen, dining room, and living room are all together in the house. 

Traditional wooden house structure

AHSB - AHŞAP EV MODEL B, Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Prefabricated home
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri

Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri

A cabin in the woods without being in the woods? Gimme!

Yes, this is prefabricated

Konutlar, Murat Kaya Mimarlik Ltd. Sti. Murat Kaya Mimarlik Ltd. Sti. Modern home
Murat Kaya Mimarlik Ltd. Sti.

Konutlar

Murat Kaya Mimarlik Ltd. Sti.
Murat Kaya Mimarlik Ltd. Sti.
Murat Kaya Mimarlik Ltd. Sti.

Would you believe that this one is actually prefabricated? This two-storey house is as classic as classic can be.

Yes! This one's prefabricated too!

homify Modern home
homify

homify
homify
homify

Our final featured house is, believe it or not, also prefabricated. Who said prefabricated can't be prefab-ulous?

A beautiful bungalow you'll love from every angle

