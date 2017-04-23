11 examples that prove prefabricated houses can be beautiful

Some people get uneasy when the thought of a prefabricated house comes to mind. What is there not to like? It takes less time to make and the designs vary. I'm pretty sure some people's fear of prefabricated houses is rooted in how it looks small and generic. Not anymore. This Ideabook will surely make you say
YES! to a prefabricated house!
Our first example of prefabricated house is characterized by wooden beams and other woodwork. Just a glance will show you just how big and spacious the whole house is!
One of the bedrooms can even fit three beds! Awesome!
The second example is a ready-made example of a modern L-shaped home. Spacious exteriors and large sliding doors sound perfect to me.
The house is quite spacious and it is evident that the dining room is a combination of the kitchen and living room.
This wooden house is made of wood of differing tones and colors.
The interiors of the wooden house has limited space. Despite that, it can still fit a kitchen, a living room, and a bedroom.
This isn't one of your basic-looking homes. This one has a lot of character from its black walls and large glass walls.
The transparent glass shower is lost in the darkness of the walls. But don't you worry! Proper lighting will ensure that you don't trip over anything.
Two-storey building with an upper floor terrace? Shut up and take my money!
Look at the cute work area beneath the stairs! The person who did this definitely has an eye for design and organization.
The living room floor is raised a little bit to add character to the interiors of the house.
This prefabricated house is made of container units and a ton of creativity.
We can feel the spaciousness of the interior in this panoramic shot of the living area!
Dark prefabricated buildings with mountainous backdrop may seem too similar to a shack, but it's actually large and elegant.
The designer has designed the bathroom beautifully with a high ceiling and large tile mosaic in the middle of the bathroom.
Large outside terrace? Check. Spacious and furnished interiors? Check!
The kitchen, dining room, and living room are all together in the house.
A cabin in the woods without being in the woods? Gimme!
Would you believe that this one is actually prefabricated? This two-storey house is as classic as classic can be.