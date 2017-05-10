7 things that are making your home ugly

Your home is your palace. Who would want their palace to look filthy and worse, stay unsafe? I believe no one does. In this Ideabook we will show you seven things that are making your home a disaster. Take some notes and check if your home is calling for help!
Ignoring the little things creates a big problem eventually. The low roof that doesn't have much to contribute to protecting the house from sun and rain, the awkward-looking terrace and just the overall atmosphere of the house do not combine well. If your home looks like this, you might want to consult an expert here.
Color scheme is crucial in determining the overall feel of your home. It speaks of your personality and the mood you want to employ for your abode. It shouldn't be difficult, right? Just ensure that the colors that you pick aren't too crazy or clash. You don't want to have your house be the talk to the town for all the wrong reasons.
The truth of the matter is, all materials of any house goes through wear and tear. With proper maintenance, it is certain that your home wouldn't look as old and dilapidated as it is expected to be.
Where there are leakage stains, there are leaks. I just made that up, but hey, it still holds truth. Early detection of leaks will prevent ugly residue buildup and will ensure that your home is always in tiptop shape.
No one wants to walk on a dark hallway. Everyone wants their house to be lit (pun intended)! However, you wouldn't want a DIY lighting like the one in the picture. Yes, it costs less, but you're risking your home to short circuit. The exposed tube can easily be penetrated by water. Always make sure that all your lamps or lights are properly installed.
A proper drainage system is important for any home. Yes, even the one on your gutter needs to function too. But always remember, do not forget the little things. That broken gutter drainage of yours is making your home look like a disaster. Choose durable materials such as aluminum, zinc, and stainless steel so that you don't waste your money repairing your drainage system over and over again.
Exterior walls are not included in the ones pertained to by the saying
out of sight, out of mind. Remember, it is still part of your property! You would not want to ruin the aesthetics of your house just because of your bare outer walls. Place the finishing touches to your wall by plastering and painting the wall to live up to the beauty of your home's interiors.
WARNING: Follow the design of the home pictured above and you might get robbed. Please, for the love of all that is good in the world, prioritize safety when building your own home! Always make sure that you are not readily exposed to the outside world because you will never know when those sneaky people will attack you and your family. Safety first, always.
Oh no! Is this how your house is designed? Get inspired to make the change through our many Ideabooks.