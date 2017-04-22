Your browser is out-of-date.

12 houses to match every zodiac sign

AHSB - AHŞAP EV MODEL B, Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Although you should not entirely rely on astrology to make important decisions in life, it is believed that the alignment of stars has something to do with your traits and personality, your likes and dislikes. You may not completely agree with this and consider it as mere coincidence. But check out the house that falls on your zodiac sign and let us know if it matches your style.

Taurus

Casa de Campo en Pilar, Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura

Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura

The bull sign is sensual and powerful. No other sign in the zodiac will embrace this opulence and elegance as much as Taurus.

Aries

そ～ら～の家, AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン
AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン

AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン
AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン
AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン

Known to be the most brilliant sign in the zodiac, Aries longs for something that will attract attention. This original home design with remarkable lighting is perfect for the successful Aries.

Sagittarius

AHSB - AHŞAP EV MODEL B, Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri

Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri

Those whose sign is Sagittarius are the type who travel a lot. They do not want to stay in a permanent place. They prefer to keep a temporary home every where they go. This seems like a practical and functional for their summer home, don't you think?

Gemini

Blue Jay Way, McClean Design
McClean Design

Blue Jay Way

McClean Design
McClean Design
McClean Design

Geminis are characterized as intelligent and enlightened people. They want a spacious, bright, and suitable house. This astounding home has all those features.

Scorpio

One Roof House, mlnp architects
mlnp architects

mlnp architects
mlnp architects
mlnp architects

Scorpio appear mysterious and lonely. They prefer a house with privacy. Something that can keep them away from everyone.

Cancer

north shore house, THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect
THE MAKER&#39;S&amp;United Space Architect

THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect
THE MAKER&#39;S&amp;United Space Architect
THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect

Those under the crab sign are protective and they have a loving character. They want to live comfortably in a traditional environment. This home with its cozy terrace offers a warm welcome.

Leo

Фасады, Architoria 3D
Architoria 3D

Architoria 3D
Architoria 3D
Architoria 3D

Leo is the sign of power and authority. The house must be a great way for them to show their power. It must be large, luxurious, and enviable.

Virgo

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

Virgo symbolizes purity. People under this sign are perfectionist and meticulous who opt for minimalist style and clean lines.

Libra

Casa Marino, ATV Arquitectos
ATV Arquitectos

ATV Arquitectos
ATV Arquitectos
ATV Arquitectos

Libra seek balance. Their living space must be in accordance with their mood and character. This house, along with its surrounding environment, is what Libra aim for.

Capricorn

Veddw Farm, Monmouthshire, Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

Veddw Farm, Monmouthshire

Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

Capricorns have their feet firmly on the ground. They are also people who have strong passion. That's why they want a house with strong, solid, and sturdy materials.

Aquarius

La Casa Desnuda, Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Aquarius is the most sociable sign of the zodiac. Therefore, he wants a house where he could socialize with his guests freely. The open space design of this house was made for that.

Pisces

AR Design Studio- The Boat House, AR Design Studio
AR Design Studio

AR Design Studio- The Boat House

AR Design Studio
AR Design Studio
AR Design Studio

Naturally, Pisces cannot live without water. Whether it's a lake, river, sea, or a manmade fish pond, there has to be a body of water around the house.

Next read: 12 houses to inspire your future dream home.

An elegant 90 square meter home
