How to make your home look like a tropical paradise

Are you dreaming of being on vacation 24/7? It's possible if you turn your home into your ultimate holiday destination. How about that tropical paradise you've always dreamed of? Whether it is El Nido or the atolls of Maldives, paradise is just right around the corner if you know how to infuse some tropical vibe into your interior design. Here are some tips to get you started:
A dark ceiling makes a room feel small and cramped. A white ceiling, on the other hand, brightens up and open the space. This also gives an illusion of high ceiling that makes your room feel like a tropical destination.
Build your house around elements of nature that already exists. If there's a tree, keep it there and make it a focal point of your oasis at home.
This is the easiest way to make your home feel like a tropical paradise. Paint the wall or put a wall paper of your favorite tropical destination.
Why not have an outdoor dining room where you can enjoy nature? This gives you natural light, natural wind, and an authentic feeling of being one with the environment.
Nothing says nature resort and spa like luxe hanging chairs where you can lounge and enjoy a cocktail. Choose natural materials like rattan or bamboo.
Your tropical paradise inspired home would not be complete without a canopy bed. Light fabric gives an instant feeling of calm and relation. It changes the ambiance of the room and makes it tropical and exotic.
Open up the windows and let natural light in. Keep house open and airy to give it a more natural feel.
