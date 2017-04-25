Your browser is out-of-date.

How to make your home look like a tropical paradise

Casa Xixim, Specht Architects Specht Architects Tropical style bedroom
Are you dreaming of being on vacation 24/7? It's possible if you turn your home into your ultimate holiday destination. How about that tropical paradise you've always dreamed of? Whether it is El Nido or the atolls of Maldives, paradise is just right around the corner if you know how to infuse some tropical vibe into your interior design. Here are some tips to get you started:

1. White ceiling

Casa Tortugas, BR ARQUITECTOS BR ARQUITECTOS Tropical style dining room Wood effect
BR ARQUITECTOS

A dark ceiling makes a room feel small and cramped. A white ceiling, on the other hand, brightens up and open the space. This also gives an illusion of high ceiling that makes your room feel like a tropical destination.

2. Incorporate nature

Brick House, Wada, iSTUDIO Architecture iSTUDIO Architecture Tropical style houses
iSTUDIO Architecture

Build your house around elements of nature that already exists. If there's a tree, keep it there and make it a focal point of your oasis at home.

3. Nature inspired wall

Wohnwelt Exotic, makasa makasa Living room
makasa

This is the easiest way to make your home feel like a tropical paradise. Paint the wall or put a wall paper of your favorite tropical destination.

4. Go outdoor

Casa Imbassaí, Jamile Lima Arquitetura Jamile Lima Arquitetura Terrace
Jamile Lima Arquitetura

Why not have an outdoor dining room where you can enjoy nature? This gives you natural light, natural wind, and an authentic feeling of being one with the environment.

5. Hanging chairs

Jardim para lazer, Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores Tropical style garden
Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores

Nothing says nature resort and spa like luxe hanging chairs where you can lounge and enjoy a cocktail. Choose natural materials like rattan or bamboo. 

6. Canopy bed

Casa Xixim, Specht Architects Specht Architects Tropical style bedroom
Specht Architects

Casa Xixim

Your tropical paradise inspired home would not be complete without a canopy bed. Light fabric gives an instant feeling of calm and relation. It changes the ambiance of the room and makes it tropical and exotic.

7. Natural lighting

LIVING ROOM homify Living room
homify

LIVING ROOM

Open up the windows and let natural light in. Keep house open and airy to give it a more natural feel.

If you liked this article, then this story might interest you as well: Best tiny homes you can comfortably stay in

