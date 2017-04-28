5 small but stylish Scandinavian houses you can copy back home

Let's end this ideabook with a scaled farmhouse idea of about 95 square meters. Generally, this house is a blue one, paired with white and yellow window frames. The white and yellow window frames gives a bright and cool vibe to the medium dark tone of the color sapphire blue. Small potted plants trace the corners of the wooden terrace contributing to the design. A porch area can also be added with simple wooden chairs and tables encouraging a good atmosphere for an afternoon picnic with the whole family or with your friends! To utilize available space, one can also have a mini garden or a backyard garden to make your house even more relaxing and to have a healthier environment; while the remaining space behind the house can be allotted for the equipment used in gardening. Such a lovely country house for you to own!