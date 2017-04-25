A beautiful bungalow for the calm life

For some of us, it's hard to imagine living and staying still inside our homes during this scorching time of the year. Surely, you've ached to head to the beach, scale a mountain, or find other places that don't let you run the risk of developing heat stroke. But staycation is possible. We're revealing one house that is as lovely as it is cool and calming to our restless souls especially this summer. Check out its stunning features by reading on.