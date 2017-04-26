A small home with lots of charm

Do you know what’s the number one investment considered by most household? That’s right, a safe and secured home. But other than making sure of security and safety at home, why don’t we beautify and enhance it with all possibilities! Most of us get easily discouraged and opt to simplify things when all we could have is rather a small house. For today’s ideabook, let’s explore a detached house in Heiloo, located in the north of the Netherlands. See how such humble abode was able to have that peaceful and calming atmosphere from the exterior and interior of the house.