Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A beautiful bungalow you'll love from every angle

ieth inolino homify ieth inolino homify
Una villa immersa nel verde, Woodbau Srl Woodbau Srl Single family home Stone
Loading admin actions …

Today, we are taking a 360-degree tour of a modern ranch house. We'll see how the facade creates a strong presence and how the other sides of the house have a distinct personality of their own. We also get to appreciate the surrounding greenery that makes you feel close to nature. Let's start the tour!

Facade

Una villa immersa nel verde, Woodbau Srl Woodbau Srl Single family home Stone
Woodbau Srl

Woodbau Srl
Woodbau Srl
Woodbau Srl

The two pillars create a mighty and commanding presence. They don't only provide strong foundation for the house, but they also add aesthetic value with their color and texture. To make the house look cozy, exposed wood were placed at the bottom of the roof.

Stone pavement

Una villa immersa nel verde, Woodbau Srl Woodbau Srl Villas Stone
Woodbau Srl

Woodbau Srl
Woodbau Srl
Woodbau Srl

On this side of the house, we see the stone pavement that leads to another door of the house. These blocks are popular in paving the way to the outside corridor because of durability. If one block is damaged, it's easy and fast to replace.

Solar panels

Una villa immersa nel verde, Woodbau Srl Woodbau Srl Single family home Wood
Woodbau Srl

Woodbau Srl
Woodbau Srl
Woodbau Srl

There are several benefits of using solar panels for your home. As this house is located in a tropical country without a shortage on sunlight, the owners opted to install solar panels on this side of the house where the sun shines brightest. Don't you think the solar panels also make the house look modern?

Majestic view

Una villa immersa nel verde, Woodbau Srl Woodbau Srl Wooden houses Wood
Woodbau Srl

Woodbau Srl
Woodbau Srl
Woodbau Srl

Let's now zoom out our view and get a better look on where this house stands. The house is surrounded with green grasses and lush bushes. It's like having a garden as far as the eye can see!

12 houses to match every zodiac sign
What do you think about this article?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks