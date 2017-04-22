A beautiful bungalow you'll love from every angle

Today, we are taking a 360-degree tour of a modern ranch house. We'll see how the facade creates a strong presence and how the other sides of the house have a distinct personality of their own. We also get to appreciate the surrounding greenery that makes you feel close to nature. Let's start the tour!
The two pillars create a mighty and commanding presence. They don't only provide strong foundation for the house, but they also add aesthetic value with their color and texture. To make the house look cozy, exposed wood were placed at the bottom of the roof.
On this side of the house, we see the stone pavement that leads to another door of the house. These blocks are popular in paving the way to the outside corridor because of durability. If one block is damaged, it's easy and fast to replace.
There are several benefits of using solar panels for your home. As this house is located in a tropical country without a shortage on sunlight, the owners opted to install solar panels on this side of the house where the sun shines brightest. Don't you think the solar panels also make the house look modern?
Let's now zoom out our view and get a better look on where this house stands. The house is surrounded with green grasses and lush bushes. It's like having a garden as far as the eye can see!