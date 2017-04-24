Your browser is out-of-date.

15 Asian houses homify readers want the most

Jaimie Alcantara Jaimie Alcantara
3 Storeys House, ark architects ark architects
A house should always feel like home – and should never compromise on style! Most homeowners try to recreate that zen Asian-inspired vibe, but it can be a little tricky when you aren't an expert or on a budget! This is where homify comes in. On our site, you'll be able to see tons of inspirations to suit every homeowner's taste and needs! Whether you are in Asia or not, a home designer or a simple homeowner, it is easy. And in today’s ideabook, we've compiled 15 of the most popular home designs you've all been loving of late.

Enjoy the different house styles below:

​1. One-storey house in shades of blue

แบบบ้านพักอาศัย ชั้นเดียว 2 ห้องนอน 1 ห้องน้ำ (A1-084), aof_101 aof_101
aof_101

aof_101
aof_101
aof_101

This modest single storey house comprises of 2 bedrooms, a bathroom, living room, kitchen, lounge, front porch and garage. For the typical family, this is just the right size and space! This home also features blue tones to create a bright and friendly look.

2. A boxed-shaped house with a sleek loft

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Nowadays, the industrial loft design is very popular among homeowners and for many people planning to build their homes. The house looks strong and stylish decorated with gray walls and mainly built on structural steel. In this home, there is a lot of room for air to come in, especially in the attic. In a home inspired by this design, invite your friends to hang out at the loft and enjoy the fresh air at night!

3. Simple and clean-looking house

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Now, let’s move on to the interior design of this house. It features a white living room with compact space. Just like a golden rule, the white color goes well with the wood element – creating a cozy and warm atmosphere. This set up is actually space-maximizing with the seat placed adjacent to the edge of the wall and near the counter of the TV. Space may be limited, but it sure looks spacious!

4. Three-storey commercial building in modern style

homify Modern home
homify

homify
homify
homify

This three-storey townhouse is the fourth home that we’ll explore. This home is simply an expression of modern style, capped with a unique upturned roof. The fusion of predominantly white walls, coupled with intertwined stone walls and bricked walls make this house look warm and stylish. The brown hues also did help in softening the look full of edges. Family members can also watch the sunrise and sunset in these modish balconies!

5. Modern home with ethnic touch

Ayutthaya House, Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated

Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated
Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated

This contemporary home is shaped like an irregular box, which is popular along with other geometrical-shaped houses. What’s unique with this design is its overlapping and interconnected house parts! The ground floor has a hallway and living room that can be connected to the outside patio. Going to the 2nd floor, you’ll be welcomed by a bedroom with a wooden dashboard design exuding an indigenous feel at the same time giving privacy to the interiors.

6. A modern house loft

homify Modern home
homify

homify
homify
homify

This one-of-a-kind model is a two-storey detached house of modern style, coupled with a lovely loft. The house has a total area of 120 square meters consisting of 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 kitchen, and 1 living room with outdoor space that can be arranged into a garden. The decor of the house is also emphasized by the combination of various raw materials such as concrete, bare steel and wood leaving a beautiful and sturdy finish. If you have a large family, this home can definitely satisfy your needs and your taste!

7. Single-storey house for modern living

แบบบ้านชั้นเดียว HPI-01B, แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป
แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป

แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป
แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป
แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป

This one-storey house has 142 square meters of floor space. It consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, kitchen and parking area. This modern home looks very homey and family-friendly, having the color scheme of the materials mixed between the gray tone and the warm color of wood.

8. The house with Thai and modern style

บ้านธรรมชาติโอบกอด, LEVEL ARCHITECT LEVEL ARCHITECT Eclectic style houses
LEVEL ARCHITECT

LEVEL ARCHITECT
LEVEL ARCHITECT
LEVEL ARCHITECT

The 8th house is a high-rise house where underneath is a parking space shaped like a compact box. The house comprises of 1 bedroom with dressing room, 1 bathroom, 1 living room, 1 kitchen and a terrace that is flanked on both sides of the house. Family gatherings can be held on the rooftop area which is a venue for complete relaxation and a generous room for sightseeing!

9. A private compact house

บ้านทักทาย [BAAN TAKTIRE], compaxtus compaxtus
compaxtus

compaxtus
compaxtus
compaxtus

This small house has an area of only 41 square meters consisting of 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 kitchen and 1 relaxation zone. This compact home has an exterior designed to be illuminated by large windows. There is also a front porch area that can be used as a lounge.

10. Detached two-storey house decorated in modern loft style

บ้านอาจารย์สุเมธ พนิตมนตรี , SignatureDesign SignatureDesign Eclectic style houses Concrete White
SignatureDesign

SignatureDesign
SignatureDesign
SignatureDesign

Besides being a two-storey detached house designed in L-shaped form, this house blends different elements ranging from different materials to different shades and tones. This makes the house sharp in itself. While brown tone helps to look warmer as well.

Fell in love with L-shaped homes? See this too: This L-shaped house will charm you

11. Thai style house

บ้านพักอาศัย 2 ชั้น ครึ่งปูนครึ่งไม้, BSC Construction BSC Construction
BSC Construction

BSC Construction
BSC Construction
BSC Construction

This 11th abode is a two-storey house built with wooden and mortar structure under a gable roof which gives a familiar feeling. The simple design also allows the homeowner to easily control their expenses and  stay within the budget all throughout. Unsurprisingly, this is one of the most sought after homes!

12. Modern house with L-shape and natural design

แบบบ้านโมเดิร์น Architect-BKK, บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด
บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด

บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด
บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด
บริษัท อาร์คิเทค บีเคเค จำกัด

This house is a design work from Archimedes BKK Co., Ltd., a home builder from Bangkok. It is a two-storey house, shaped like a box in the shape of a house. The house is designed to be in harmony with nature, surrounded by large trees and positioned open to natural light. Notice how the choice of concrete and roofing materials make it look even more stylish!

13. Simple and chic, one-storey house

บ้านคุณวัชระ-คุณอุษณีย์ อ.ดอยสะเก็ด เชียงใหม่, สำนักงานสถาปนิกดี สำนักงานสถาปนิกดี
สำนักงานสถาปนิกดี

สำนักงานสถาปนิกดี
สำนักงานสถาปนิกดี
สำนักงานสถาปนิกดี

This one-storey home is fully equipped which houses 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen, living room and a front porch. The exterior design highlights simplicity and warmth. The emphasis on brown-toned walls helps keep the house stylish and cozy.

14. A vibrant and modern, three-storey home

3 Storeys House, ark architects ark architects
ark architects

ark architects
ark architects
ark architects

This L -shaped house is full of life being a fusion of many bright colors and fully furnished with different recreational facilities! The house is surrounded by terraces and swimming pool which are good avenues for social gatherings. On the ground floor, see how the living room and dining room are flows freely to the terrace. While on the upper floor, spot the bedroom which has been individually designed with a sunblind panel. And making things more interesting, the design of green or planted walls make the house look cool and refreshing!

15. Beautiful private house

บ้านลูกค้าที่หมู่บ้านฉัตรเพชร ขอนแก่น, บรรจง เดคคอร์ บรรจง เดคคอร์
บรรจง เดคคอร์

บรรจง เดคคอร์
บรรจง เดคคอร์
บรรจง เดคคอร์

The last house is a two-storey house with a popular modern design. Besides from having the white color and wood element mix, the house gives a relaxing and comforting view from the wide terrace and cool atmosphere from the mini garden outside the house—where children can go play. The color tone focuses on white and gray, which is a combination of colors that feels modern and simple in itself. Overall, this home can totally give you a simply classy look, without neglecting your family needs!

