A backyard wooden clubhouse you can build yourself

Homify 360 invites you to see different architectural styles. On these pages you'll find a wide range of design inspirations from ten-room mansions to a small cozy wooden cottage. Sometimes, you can even stumble upon some do it yourself projects!

In today's page we will look at a simple and extremely cute wooden clubhouse that can be built in your own backyard or maybe even as your main house. It is not categorized as a building infrastructure that has reinforced concrete, so it does not require construction permission from the municipality.

In our country, wooden huts (sometimes called bahay kubo) are simple structures that generally lack electricity and water because construction permission is not required. There are so many carpenters doing this kind of work in our country, located in almost every province. Try browse through the portfolios of competent masters in Homify Professionals page and reach them directly.

This clubhouse could be the perfect headquarters for your little boy scout and their friends! It even has that treehouse vibe that gives it that nice charm! Come on, let's check it out!