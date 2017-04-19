Best tiny homes you can comfortably stay in

Having a small house has a number of benefits. It's easy to maintain, it's cheaper, and it's energy efficient. Yet some people worry how comfortable it is to live in a small house. Would the space be enough for the whole family? Is style and design compromised? If you are one of those people, this article will ease your mind. Let's take a look at these houses!
Wood is one of the most beautiful and durable material you can use to build your house. It's also the perfect material for warm and tropical climate. This house gets double points for beauty and comfort!
Having a tiny house makes it easier to decorate and design it exactly how you like. Show your personality and creativity in an eclectic facade like this one.
Some people overlook the garage, not considering that this could be an important feature in the house. For this one, long twigs were used as a roof of the garage for that rustic appeal.
This house is like a modern, resort-like bahay-kubo. Native materials were used in the roof and the windows. The brown and white combination of the house gives a hint of provincial nostaligia.
Small space challenges your creativity. Instead of having the kitchen and dining room inside, the layout opted to have them outdoor. It's a great way to enjoy breakfast in the morning.
To make a small house appear bigger, opt for minimalist design and neutral colors. This house may be small and simple but it has enough space for the entire family.
If you like this article, read unique houses that are also very comfortable.