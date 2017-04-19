Your browser is out-of-date.

Best tiny homes you can comfortably stay in

ieth inolino
Puerto Roldán - Lote 390, Erb Santiago Erb Santiago Modern home
Having a small house has a number of benefits. It's easy to maintain, it's cheaper, and it's energy efficient. Yet some people worry how comfortable it is to live in a small house. Would the space be enough for the whole family? Is style and design compromised? If you are one of those people, this article will ease your mind. Let's take a look at these houses!

Classic wooden house

AHSB - AHŞAP EV MODEL B, Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Prefabricated home
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri

Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri

Wood is one of the most beautiful and durable material you can use to build your house. It's also the perfect material for warm and tropical climate. This house gets double points for beauty and comfort!

Bohemian and eclectic

Casa Eugênia por Joao Diniz Arquitetura, JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA Modern home
JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA

JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA
JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA
JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA

Having a tiny house makes it easier to decorate and design it exactly how you like. Show your personality and creativity in an eclectic facade like this one.

Open garage

Puerto Roldán - Lote 390, Erb Santiago Erb Santiago Modern home
Erb Santiago

Erb Santiago
Erb Santiago
Erb Santiago

Some people overlook the garage, not considering that this could be an important feature in the house. For this one, long twigs were used as a roof of the garage for that rustic appeal. 

Tropical oasis

Casa Altos de Trancoso, Vida de Vila Vida de Vila Rustic style bathroom White
Vida de Vila

Vida de Vila
Vida de Vila
Vida de Vila

This house is like a modern, resort-like bahay-kubo. Native materials were used in the roof and the windows. The brown and white combination of the house gives a hint of provincial nostaligia. 

Compact and cozy

Attico quartiere ostiense, zona gazometro - Roma, Formaementis Formaementis Terrace
Formaementis

Formaementis
Formaementis
Formaementis

Small space challenges your creativity. Instead of having the kitchen and dining room inside, the layout opted to have them outdoor. It's a great way to enjoy breakfast in the morning.

Small and simple

Casa TM , Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Minimalist house
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

To make a small house appear bigger, opt for minimalist design and neutral colors. This house may be small and simple but it has enough space for the entire family.

If you like this article, read unique houses that are also very comfortable.

