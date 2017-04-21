Nowadays, the romantic city of Como in Italy is best known for being the residence of George Clooney rather than the lake of which it was named. The picturesque city has equally beautiful homes, and we get to take a peek into an elegant 90-meter apartment, designed with its simple, modern Italian interiors. This will definitely appeal to homeowners who don't want too much going on in their home, with just the right amount of decoration to keep it functional and personal.

Here's a look into an elegant 90-square meter home in Como: