Nowadays, the romantic city of Como in Italy is best known for being the residence of George Clooney rather than the lake of which it was named. The picturesque city has equally beautiful homes, and we get to take a peek into an elegant 90-meter apartment, designed with its simple, modern Italian interiors. This will definitely appeal to homeowners who don't want too much going on in their home, with just the right amount of decoration to keep it functional and personal.
Here's a look into an elegant 90-square meter home in Como:
The open plan apartment looks spacious and easy to clean, with furniture defining each space—the living room, dining room, and kitchen. There are sliding glass doors that lead to the terrace where the homeowners can admire the view of the city.
The kitchen is spacious enough for two people to move around in, with a small breakfast nook to one corner as well as a tiny TV. The combination of grey and white keeps the space neutral, with the only bright pop of color coming from the fruit basket on the table.
The living room is quite simple, with the TV being the focal point of the space, surrounded by a white sofa and grey armchair. A wooden shelf holding knick-knacks, the wooden 'Home' decor, and a lamp stand adorn the space, leaving much room to move around in.
One of the most noticeable aspects of the apartment is the beautiful wooden floors, and with the white furniture dominating most of the space, one can't help but look down. Animal skin rugs and throws are strategically placed on the floor, adding a rustic element to the minimal design.
We love how simple yet cozy the bathroom is. Making the most of the cramped space, the glass shower with the large shower head makes for some inviting 'me time', and the surfaces are keep clean form clutter, making a trip to the toilet so pleasing to the eye.
The homeowners had turned one of the rooms into their child's playroom, and have managed to tame the chaos, containing all the child's playthings to one room (which is a miracle in itself, really). Aside from choosing simple, child-friendly wooden furniture, the walls and surrounding area is decorated to keep the child creatively entertained, without having to make too much of a mess.