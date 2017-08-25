15 houses we are loving right now

We are incredibly stoked to share with you our favorite houses at the moment. From traditional to modern to themed (Clue: Do you know where monarchs live?), this Ideabook will inspire you to renovate or even build your new home from scratch! From a list of hundreds of houses, we have narrowed it down to fifteen gorgeous homes that we badly want to be ours. The main reason why we are in love with the following houses is because something sets them apart from other houses. As to what that special something is, we took into consideration even the unique color palette or overall feel of the home.
Start scrolling!
This amazing poolside home is what we are all longing for this summer. The breeze can freely enter this wonderful hut-style home through the big windows.
Modern architecture need not be all lines and shades of boring! Just take a look at this amazing home. It's spacious and can even accommodate a trampoline for the kids and kids at heart.
You do not need a second floor to have a glamorous home. This white home can accommodate to all your living space needs. The tiled roof colored with a rich crimson color gives the home just the right pop of color to complete the look of the house
If you are a big fan of K-drama, you have probably seen a home that looks like this. As simple as it is, the beautiful landscape was all it needed to make the home perfect.
Fancy living in the countryside? Well, we have the perfect home for you! The brick walls and the earth colors used complemented each other perfectly to create this country home.
This is the the bachelor pad of your dreams… structured modern design that is sleek yet still has a lot of personality. This home will definitely get your neighbors talking.
This cute home is what we're living for. Inspired by classic architecture, this home gives off a warm and homey feeling. The pool is perfect for those who want to have a quick dip in the pool in the morning or a long swim in the evening.
Unique structure? Check.
Spacious? Check.
Feels like home? Check.
Simple, beautiful, and just overall #HomeGoals? CHECK!
For those in love with all things matte and black, this house is for you. The structure is boxy, but is actually made to complement such a bold color choice for this home.
This home is the epitome of elegance. The light color palette from the roof to the walls plus the overall detailing of each window and terrace is just making us swoon over and over again over this home.
Hear ye, those who long for a cabin-like home! This house might just be the one you're looking for. We love how this home looks like a vacation house, probably because of the roofing and overall design of the home.
White homes are never out of style.With the right design and proportions, you just might make your neighborhood's
White House. We looooove this home for so many reasons, one of them being
Instagram-able. *blogger wink*
We love this home right here! The design mixes traditional architecture (the main structure of the home and the sloped roof with a chimneys) with modern style (big glass windows and glass terrace). This home will make you E X C I T E D to invite your friends over to.
This is the home of Queens/Kings like you. We are in love with this house because being a prince/princess isn't too far from reality now. You can literally be the monarch of your own little kingdom! Disclaimer: Knight in shining armor not included.
If you are living in the Metro where beaches are not that accessible, you might want to consider having a beach house instead! What's not to like in this house? Every waking morning, you set yourself up with the beautiful scenery of this house that reminds you of the beaches of Hawaii. The roof resembles cottage houses by the beach, and the bamboo fence is just taking the theme to the next level.
