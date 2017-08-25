Your browser is out-of-date.

15 houses we are loving right now

Stephanie Kirsten Stephanie Kirsten
homify Modern home
We are incredibly stoked to share with you our favorite houses at the moment. From traditional to modern to themed (Clue: Do you know where monarchs live?), this Ideabook will inspire you to renovate or even build your new home from scratch! From a list of hundreds of houses, we have narrowed it down to fifteen gorgeous homes that we badly want to be ours. The main reason why we are in love with the following houses is because something sets them apart from other houses. As to what that special something is, we took into consideration even the unique color palette or overall feel of the home. 

You might get TOO inspired after this, and might want to start your home project immediately. Hold your horses! Consult an expert first before proceeding with your project. And because we here in Homify love you with all of our hearts, we know some experts you can get in contact with for your different home needs here.

We wouldn't want to bore you with all this chatter, because we know that you are just as excited as we are. Start scrolling!

By the pool

Casa Altos de Trancoso, Vida de Vila Vida de Vila Rustic style bathroom White
Vida de Vila

Vida de Vila
Vida de Vila
Vida de Vila

This amazing poolside home is what we are all longing for this summer. The breeze can freely enter this wonderful hut-style home through the big windows.

Modern Architecture

homify Modern home
homify

homify
homify
homify

Modern architecture need not be all lines and shades of boring! Just take a look at this amazing home. It's spacious and can even accommodate a trampoline for the kids and kids at heart.

Color? Just a touch, please.

homify Single family home
homify

homify
homify
homify

You do not need a second floor to have a glamorous home. This white home can accommodate to all your living space needs. The tiled roof colored with a rich crimson color gives the home just the right pop of color to complete the look of the house

Annyeong hase-YES!

Лахти_167,5 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction Scandinavian style houses
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

If you are a big fan of K-drama, you have probably seen a home that looks like this. As simple as it is, the beautiful landscape was all it needed to make the home perfect.

We're going country!

Projeto Residencial em estilo rústico/campestre a ser construída na cidade de Três Coroas/RS, na Serra Gaúcha/Vale do Paranhana, Cíntia Schirmer | arquiteta e urbanista Cíntia Schirmer | arquiteta e urbanista Country house Bricks Multicolored
Cíntia Schirmer | arquiteta e urbanista

Cíntia Schirmer | arquiteta e urbanista
Cíntia Schirmer | arquiteta e urbanista
Cíntia Schirmer | arquiteta e urbanista

Fancy living in the countryside? Well, we have the perfect home for you! The brick walls and the earth colors used complemented each other perfectly to create this country home.

Sleek and Bold

homify Modern home
homify

homify
homify
homify

This is the the bachelor pad of your dreams… structured modern design that is sleek yet still has a lot of personality. This home will definitely get your neighbors talking.

Cutesy with a side of pool

LON, Matthieu GUILLAUMET Architecte Matthieu GUILLAUMET Architecte Modern home
Matthieu GUILLAUMET Architecte

Matthieu GUILLAUMET Architecte
Matthieu GUILLAUMET Architecte
Matthieu GUILLAUMET Architecte

This cute home is what we're living for. Inspired by classic architecture, this home gives off a warm and homey feeling. The pool is perfect for those who want to have a quick dip in the pool in the morning or a long swim in the evening.

Unique home structure

Residencial em Condominio , Habitat arquitetura Habitat arquitetura Eclectic style houses
Habitat arquitetura

Habitat arquitetura
Habitat arquitetura
Habitat arquitetura

Unique structure? Check. 

Spacious? Check. 

Feels like home? Check.

Simple, beautiful, and just overall #HomeGoals? CHECK!

Black and beautiful

西坂部の家, 若山建築設計事務所 若山建築設計事務所 Eclectic style houses Metal Black
若山建築設計事務所

若山建築設計事務所
若山建築設計事務所
若山建築設計事務所

For those in love with all things matte and black, this house is for you. The structure is boxy, but is actually made to complement such a bold color choice for this home.

Elegant Everything

Casa Saint Thomas, RSOarquitectos RSOarquitectos Colonial style house
RSOarquitectos

RSOarquitectos
RSOarquitectos
RSOarquitectos

This home is the epitome of elegance. The light color palette from the roof to the walls plus the overall detailing of each window and terrace is just making us swoon over and over again over this home.

Cabin in the Woods

homify Classic style houses Wood Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

Hear ye, those who long for a cabin-like home! This house might just be the one you're looking for. We love how this home looks like a vacation house, probably because of the roofing and overall design of the home.

THE White House

別墅施作中-記錄, 光島室內設計 光島室內設計 Scandinavian style houses
光島室內設計

光島室內設計
光島室內設計
光島室內設計

White homes are never out of style.With the right design and proportions, you just might make your neighborhood's White House. We looooove this home for so many reasons, one of them being Instagram-able. *blogger wink*

Traditional meets Modern

homify Modern home
homify

homify
homify
homify

We love this home right here! The design mixes traditional architecture (the main structure of the home and the sloped roof with a chimneys) with modern style (big glass windows and glass terrace). This home will make you E X C I T E D to invite your friends over to.

Once upon a time…

homify Country style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

This is the home of Queens/Kings like you. We are in love with this house because being a prince/princess isn't too far from reality now. You can literally be the monarch of your own little kingdom! Disclaimer: Knight in shining armor not included.

Beach, please.

GUARAJUBA 01, CHASTINET ARQUITETURA URBANISMO ENGENHARIA LTDA CHASTINET ARQUITETURA URBANISMO ENGENHARIA LTDA Tropical style houses Wood Wood effect
CHASTINET ARQUITETURA URBANISMO ENGENHARIA LTDA

CHASTINET ARQUITETURA URBANISMO ENGENHARIA LTDA
CHASTINET ARQUITETURA URBANISMO ENGENHARIA LTDA
CHASTINET ARQUITETURA URBANISMO ENGENHARIA LTDA

If you are living in the Metro where beaches are not that accessible, you might want to consider having a beach house instead! What's not to like in this house? Every waking morning, you set yourself up with the beautiful scenery of this house that reminds you of the beaches of Hawaii. The roof resembles cottage houses by the beach, and the bamboo fence is just taking the theme to the next level.

We have more inspiration for you here!

See how they made this rustic wooden house

