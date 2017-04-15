Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

4 new Asian home designs with plans included

Jaimie Alcantara Jaimie Alcantara
แบบบ้านชั้นเดียว HPM145A, แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป
Loading admin actions …

One’s home is where the communication and the bonding among families and friends take place. Having your home as a venue for recollection and gathering, you must make sure the house will feel spacious, comfortable, welcoming and beautifully-inspiring!

It is a common custom especially in Asian countries to make their guests feel welcomed and invited, and thus, we want our homes to have that atmosphere, so as stay stylish and fab. Read along today’s ideabook and see four models for single-storey houses that are easy to build, fast and beautiful!

The first home design

แบบบ้านชั้นเดียว HPM145A, แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป
แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป

แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป
แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป
แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป

Our first house design shows a modern style with a classic twist. This model is suitable for large families. Warm, natural colors in cream and light gray are used to make the home feel cozy and inviting. The wide available area is utilized by using it as a garage where at least two cars can be parked. Terraced houses with gardens are really stylish and fitting in the suburbs.

House plan

แบบบ้านชั้นเดียว HPM145A, แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป
แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป

แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป
แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป
แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป

You can see the rooms and the ways inside the house from this plan. See how and where the  kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, and dining room are placed and connected. However, you do not need to strictly follow all of these guidelines, but you can adapt them as you like, depending on your daily routine and activities. So, make sure you design your house according to your family's activities and needs!

The second home design

แบบบ้านชั้นเดียว HPM130B, แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป
แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป

แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป
แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป
แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป

This design is similar to the first, only smaller in size to match a smaller-sized family. Also, the shade of gray was predominantly used to highlight the house. This house is good for single occupants so are couples without children or at least with one child. This one also has a garage with balcony and a garden, still able to serve all your family needs!

House plan

แบบบ้านชั้นเดียว HPM130B, แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป
แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป

แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป
แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป
แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป

It can be seen that the house is in a long and a little narrow form.  It does not spread out like the first one, but every inch of space has been maximized and every necessary detail and room has been served just right.

The third home design

แบบบ้านชั้นเดียว HPM101A , แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป
แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป

แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป
แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป
แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป

This kind of house is suitable for families with 3 to 4 members. The garage space can be used for two cars. Also, there is a wide lawn you can make use of for a variety of recreational activities. The design is fresh and truly family-friendly, while staying classy with the emphasis on hues of gray.

House plan

แบบบ้านชั้นเดียว HPM101A , แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป
แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป

แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป
แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป
แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป

You can adapt this house plan as long as you have an ample, available area size and space. To maximize the given area inside the house, you can keep each rooms interconnected by leaving it open—no wall or door to block all rooms. This will even encourage a more family-oriented environment and thus, space is maximized.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

The fourth home design

แบบบ้านชั้นเดียว HPM138C, แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป
แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป

แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป
แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป
แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป

This design embodies a modern style for a fashionable family. The neutral shade of gray is also on emphasis is on gray, the flat roof is not focused on light, but certainly eye-catching. Overall, the atmosphere to be felt in this design would be feelings of security and strength.

​Plan

แบบบ้านชั้นเดียว HPM138C, แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป
แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป

แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป
แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป
แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป

It is suitable for 5-6 people because it has 3 bedrooms. The area looks little considering the number of occupants, but this is the best way to utilize the available space! If considering a time constraint, it would be subjective or up to you whether you want to plant a lot of trees. (But hey, trees are good for you and your family, give it a try!)

Best ideas for single-storey homes

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks