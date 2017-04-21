Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 houses to inspire your future dream home

Stephanie Kirsten Stephanie Kirsten
homify Mediterranean style house
Loading admin actions …

Starting over with a clean slate is always a good thing, especially when it comes to homes. You get to enjoy the freedom of designing your home from start to finish, without the fear of compromising already built structure. If you just bought a lot and planning to build your dream home soon, here are some home designs that are guaranteed to inspire every future homeowner.

Villa-inspired home

SHIHYAO_苗栗璞玉宅 翔霖營造有限公司 Classic style houses Wood-Plastic Composite Brown
翔霖營造有限公司

SHIHYAO_苗栗璞玉宅

翔霖營造有限公司
翔霖營造有限公司
翔霖營造有限公司

I mean… do I really have to explain why this home is awesome? First, area-wise, this place will allow you to whatever you want. Outdoor inflatable pool? Sure. Trampoline? Hell yeah! The home itself feels really warm because of the neutral earth tones used to color the walls and roof of the home.

Asian-inspired home

日式鋼骨結構 _苗栗風雲宅 翔霖營造有限公司 Modern home
翔霖營造有限公司

日式鋼骨結構 _苗栗風雲宅

翔霖營造有限公司
翔霖營造有限公司
翔霖營造有限公司

The house is inspired by Japanese homes. With a home like this, you wouldn't need to get a visa to see the wonders of Japanese home architecture!

Modern home

房屋新建 整修修繕 農舍別墅 景觀工程 homify Country style corridor, hallway& stairs Wood Brown
homify

房屋新建 整修修繕 農舍別墅 景觀工程

homify
homify
homify

A modern home with a traditional color palette makes you feel cozy and warm without losing the functionality of modern architecture. As seen from the picture, the area is really big and has many partitions. This is perfect for those who want to have many types of rooms: entertainment room, game room, candy room… you name it.

American home

Дом в классическом стиле, OBJECT OBJECT Classic style houses
OBJECT

OBJECT
OBJECT
OBJECT

The middle of the house is reminiscent of the traditional American house. The most important thing is to ensure that the second floor has a high ceiling so that the whole house looks more spacious without losing sense of style.

Beach-side home

homify Classic style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Isn't this home something straight out of the movies? The home is predominantly made of wood painted with pale blue. The color and the entire structure of the home give it a vintage feel.

Gray but never dull

남양주 금곡리 주택 homify Modern home Engineered Wood Beige
homify

남양주 금곡리 주택

homify
homify
homify

This home combines traditional architecture with modern design through a distinct gray-white color palette. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Farm house

homify Modern home
homify

homify
homify
homify

This huge two-toned home is equipped with a lot of windows to ensure ample distribution of light and a skylight to enjoy the beauty of the night sky without being pestered by mosquitoes.

Structure for safety

實品參觀屋-日式木結構-健康住宅, 詮鴻國際住宅股份有限公司 詮鴻國際住宅股份有限公司 Scandinavian style houses
詮鴻國際住宅股份有限公司

詮鴻國際住宅股份有限公司
詮鴻國際住宅股份有限公司
詮鴻國際住宅股份有限公司

This home is heavily inspired by Japan's confidential structure calculations, which greatly improves the stability of the house and achieve the highest degree of shock resistance. 

Living the aristocrat life

CASA CLÁSSICA, Mais Arquitetura 34 Mais Arquitetura 34 Classic style houses
Mais Arquitetura 34

Mais Arquitetura 34
Mais Arquitetura 34
Mais Arquitetura 34

This whole luxury villa really does make you think of European aristocracy! The architecture of this Greek-style building is full of style, elegance and functionality. Just take a look at the wide terrace on the second floor which provides a practical outdoor living space!

Want this gorgeous home to be your home? Consult an expert here!

Brick wall

Загородный дом с гаражом в стиле Райта на 223 кв.м, Ильмас Хисамутдинов Ильмас Хисамутдинов Modern home
Ильмас Хисамутдинов

Ильмас Хисамутдинов
Ильмас Хисамутдинов
Ильмас Хисамутдинов

Stone brick is a traditional building material. The designers of this home used three colors of bricks to create this home. This home is a melting pot of traditional and modern architecture!

Cham-ify your home!

"Somewhere in forest", Yurii Hrytsenko Yurii Hrytsenko Mediterranean style house Wood
Yurii Hrytsenko

Yurii Hrytsenko
Yurii Hrytsenko
Yurii Hrytsenko

The house, which is full of personality and unique charm, may have been the result of inspiration of European architecture. This can be seen through the rounded window, reminiscent of aged-old cathedrals in Europe.

Red-brick villa

homify Mediterranean style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

This home looks like a vacation house. The use of beige on the walls and red tiles for the roof will definitely make your staycation feel legit.

A cheap home exudes luxurious charm

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks